5 Cool New Lenovo Tech Concept Products You Need To See
Every year, Lenovo unveils concept products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in addition to its newest lineup of laptops and desktop offerings each year to showcase the new ideas it's working on. Sometimes, these products become commercial devices, like Lenovo's laptop with a rollable display, but commercialization can take time. MWC 2026 followed the same pattern, as Lenovo unveiled several computers that will be available for purchase in the coming months. On top of that, the company announced five concept devices, including an AI companion that doubles as a clock; a similar AI companion concept for work; a glasses-free 3D laptop with dual displays; a foldable gaming handheld device; and a modular laptop.
These devices build on current technologies available in computing devices, and tease what may be available in the future from Lenovo's Yoga, Legion, and ThinkBook laptop lines, assuming the innovations Lenovo unveiled make it to market. Separately, the company unveiled more than a dozen new products at MWC 2026, including the Legion Tab gaming tablet, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition convertible laptop, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition laptop, and six ThinkPad notebooks for professionals, including the ThinkPad X13 Detachable.
The AI Work Companion Concept
The AI Work Companion Concept looks like a digital desk clock, but it's a device powered by AI that may help the user during the day, while also acting as a port hub for charging your devices. The AI features may be more compelling for users who embrace AI tools for work. According to Lenovo, the AI Work Companion Concept uses AI to sync to the user's tasks and schedules across various devices to offer a plan for the day. The companion will also suggest work breaks to reduce the risk of burnout, and offer "playful interactions," according to Lenovo, to mark specific occasions, like the completion of tasks. The desk clock also features buttons that can be customized to the user's needs, and a display that can show additional content, as seen in the image above. The AI Work Companion would likely need to be connected to other computers to work, but that's just speculation.
The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept
With a similar name, the Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is another AI-based concept unveiled at MWC that's meant to offer the user a physical representation of an AI assistant ready to help with more complex chores than the AI Work Companion. The AI Workmate looks like a desk robot (or a microphone) featuring a base and a body that has a display at the top. The gadget is designed to be always on, allowing the user to interact with AI via voice for several tasks. Lenovo says the AI Workmate will process AI requests locally and help with various work tasks, including document scanning, summarization, and organizing notes.
The AI Workmate can help the user with drafting presentations and can even project content, acting like a secondary monitor. The device supports various interactions, including voice, gestures, writing, and spatial interaction, though the latter is not explained. Unlike the previous AI Work Companion Concept, the AI Workmate may become a useful desktop accessory, assuming Lenovo ends up turning it into a commercial product.
The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept
The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept is the kind of computer a professional on the go may be interested in. It features not one, but two displays that can offer a significantly larger canvas than a traditional laptop. One of the two screens can be positioned in various locations. It can act as a horizontal or vertical display docked into a kickstand, or it can be placed on the bottom of the laptop, replacing the keyboard, which detaches. The ThinkBook's main screen measures 14 inches, as does the movable one. Combined, they can offer the user a viewing area of about 19 inches, according to Lenovo.
The ports are also interchangeable, with the modular laptop supporting USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI. The modules can be connected via pogo pins, which will transfer power and data, according to Lenovo. As for the AI part, Lenovo didn't provide specifics in its press release, but said that "AI-enabled experiences provide contextual assistance alongside primary tasks, reflecting Lenovo's continued exploration of modular, AI-driven business devices."
Separately, Lenovo announced the Lenovo Qira at the show, a Personal Ambient Intelligence tool that will be built into Lenovo and Motorola devices at the system level. Qira should understand workflows and context across the user's devices and offer assistance, including proactive actions. Qira will start rolling out to more than 20 commercial devices in its PC portfolio, and sounds like the kind of AI tool the ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept could use if it becomes a commercial product.
The Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept
Like the modular laptop, the Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept also features two displays, but both of them are built into the laptop. The purpose of the two displays is to help the device generate glasses-free 3D content that designers and other creators may appreciate. The concept laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card.
The Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept features dual Lenovo PureSight Pro Tandem OLED displays. The upper screen converts 2D content to 3D with the help of Lenovo AI software. Users can issue prompts to the AI to generate background content for the 3D objects. The laptop also supports interacting with the 3D content without touching the device. An RGB camera picks up gestures that let the user zoom and rotate the object. The lower touch screen display has other features that allow the user to interact and customize the 3D object. Quick-access shortcuts will let you change lighting, viewing angle, and tone. The shortcuts are placed on the snap-on pads, and will appear on the second display where you place the snap-ons.
Lenovo said in a press release that the glasses-free 3D display market will triple between 2025 and 2032, which explains the company's interest in the space. This doesn't necessarily mean that the Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept will become a commercial product soon, but it suggests that Lenovo is interested in the space.
The Legion Go Fold Concept
This concept may interest gamers who want to play games anywhere. It's a unique Nintendo Switch 2 alternative, as the Legion Go Fold Concept features a foldable display. The POLED display can unfold from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches. The handheld is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB of RAM and features a 48 Wh battery. Two controllers can be attached to the sides, as seen in the image above. The controllers can be used with either the 7.7-inch display or the larger screen.
The Legion Go Fold Concept also works in split-screen mode, with each half of the screen showing different content. Lenovo offers an example where one of the screens shows game content, while the other shows a video stream, maybe a walkthrough of the game. The Legion Go Fold can also be used with a keyboard dock, which turns the handheld gaming console into a laptop computer, good for both work and gaming in a traditional PC setting. In this instance, the right controller can be used as a mouse.
While the Legion Go Fold remains a concept, gamers will be able to purchase the new Legion 7a laptop and Legion Tab tablet this summer or buy one of Lenovo's existing Legion Go handhelds.