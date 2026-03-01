5 Cool New Lenovo Tech Concept Products You Need To See

The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept is the kind of computer a professional on the go may be interested in. It features not one, but two displays that can offer a significantly larger canvas than a traditional laptop. One of the two screens can be positioned in various locations. It can act as a horizontal or vertical display docked into a kickstand, or it can be placed on the bottom of the laptop, replacing the keyboard, which detaches. The ThinkBook's main screen measures 14 inches, as does the movable one. Combined, they can offer the user a viewing area of about 19 inches, according to Lenovo.

The ports are also interchangeable, with the modular laptop supporting USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI. The modules can be connected via pogo pins, which will transfer power and data, according to Lenovo. As for the AI part, Lenovo didn't provide specifics in its press release, but said that "AI-enabled experiences provide contextual assistance alongside primary tasks, reflecting Lenovo's continued exploration of modular, AI-driven business devices."

Separately, Lenovo announced the Lenovo Qira at the show, a Personal Ambient Intelligence tool that will be built into Lenovo and Motorola devices at the system level. Qira should understand workflows and context across the user's devices and offer assistance, including proactive actions. Qira will start rolling out to more than 20 commercial devices in its PC portfolio, and sounds like the kind of AI tool the ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept could use if it becomes a commercial product.