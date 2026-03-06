The Complicated Truth About The Price Of 3D Printing Houses

The idea of 3D printing an entire house sounds like something that you only find in movies or video games, since having a massive robot squeezing out concrete layer by layer to build a house from scratch feels almost too futuristic to be real. However, this kind of tech isn't something that we can only see in fiction, since it's possible to find some residences being built with this method.

A great example of this is 4Dify, a company that is building what they call America's first 3D printed neighborhood in Yuba County, California. Using a massive concrete printer, the company is going to construct five homes of about 1,000 square feet each, with at least one already listed for sale at a price below the regional average, making it an early case study for the future of affordable housing construction.

While this news might sound great for anyone hoping that 3D printing finally solves the housing crisis and makes housing affordable for everyone, there are some other things to consider as well. The price tag from a 3D printed home looks more attractive than buying a traditional home, but when considering the price per square foot of both, the 3D-printed options are significantly more expensive. Moreover, the technology still has a long way to go before it can truly deliver on its promise of cheap housing.