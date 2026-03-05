Robocop And The Terminator Fought In An Epic Sci-Fi Crossover - Here's Who Won

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frank Miller is easily one of the top names in comic books, with a career spanning over 40 years across comics and film. He's best known for his gritty art and writing style, which can be seen across miniseries like "The Dark Knight Returns" and "Sin City" (both later adapted for the silver screen). But something you may not know about Miller is that he wrote the screenplays for both "Robocop 2" and "Robocop 3" films.

With this intimate knowledge of the franchise, Miller leaned on his miniseries chops and wrote four crossover comics for Dark Horse called "RoboCop Versus The Terminator," and it offers cut details from both of his Robocop screenplays, resulting in a lore-filled adventure that explores both franchises in a respectable manner (it was the 90s after all), that of course results in some time travel shenanigans to close things out.

That's right: to defeat Skynet and prevent the destruction of mankind, Robocop had to travel back in time (a familiar Terminator plot point) to destroy it in its infancy, as a spy satellite. This cleanly wraps up the four-issue miniseries, and if you find yourself hungry for more "RoboCop Versus The Terminator," there's also a video game that goes by the same name that follows some of the comic's plot points. It launched a year after the book, thus providing a slightly different twist on the story in an interactive form. At the end of the day, Robocop beats the Terminators along with Skynet in both the comic and video game, because of course he does, he is the good guy after all.