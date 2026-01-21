Steven Spielberg's Underrated Miniseries About Aliens Will Leave You Terrified

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you have a resume like Steven Spielberg's, there's a good chance that some of your creations accidentally slip through the cracks. From a sci-fi series starring Halle Berry that was forgotten until Netflix got ahold of it, to producing another series starring Noah Wyle (one that was completely underrated), it's easy to forget the scope of the "Jaws" director's work. However, the 2002 10-episode miniseries "Taken" is sure to thrill, and terrify, sci-fi fans.

Written and created by Leslie Bohem — who also helped write the aforementioned Halle Berry series — "Taken" is what happens when extraterrestrials impact a group of families for generations. In addition to Spielberg's name appearing on this project, the show also features a young starlet that many are likely to recognize. For those looking for something along the lines of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," you may want to keep looking, as "Taken" is darker than what you may expect.

Thematically gritty as the series may be, those who like a bit of history thrown in with their sci-fi may also find something to appreciate. While "Taken" was originally aired the SYFY network, it has yet to find a home on a streaming service at the time of this writing. Fortunately, we can still tell you where to find a physical copy — though we'd understand if you're still catching up on the best sci-fi shows of 2025.