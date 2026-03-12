The Will Smith Sci-Fi Movie That Lost Potential Military Backing Over One Story Detail

As cheesy and ridiculous as Roland Emmerich's 1996 sci-fi blockbuster "Independence Day" is at times in retrospect, there was an undeniable allure to it in the mid-'90s. Ranking among the best alien invasion movies of all time, it had Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, and the kind of disaster spectacle that easily seduced us into theaters to stuff our mouths full of warm popcorn.

Many of us who saw the film back then, either as kids or adults, may struggle to recall specific plot details beyond the intriguing "UFOs attack Earth" premise. But there was an important element essential to Emmerich and Dean Devlin's screenplay about halfway through: We learn that Area 51 — the highly classified United States Air Force base that was "stormed" by a bunch of stupid people in 2019 — exists when Smith's protagonist transports an alien there after surviving a near-lethal aerial battle with it.

In 1996, the existence of that military facility wasn't acknowledged in an official capacity yet. And according to Devlin and Emmerich's DVD commentary (via Cinemablend), the U.S. military planned to support "Independence Day" with various offerings, but had a condition that entailed changing a key plot point in the story. As Devlin recalled, "The United States military was going to support this and supply us with a lot of costumes and airplanes and stuff. Their one demand was that we remove Area 51 from the film, and we didn't want to do that. So they withdrew their support."