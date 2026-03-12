The Sci-Fi Western That Turned Into One Of Harrison Ford's Biggest Box Office Flops

With a budget of $163 million, "Cowboys & Aliens" barely broke even, drawing in just $176 million at the box office, according to The Numbers. The film was facing tough competition when it released in late July 2021, with Chris Evans making his debut as the star-spangled superhero in "Captain America: The First Avenger" — a universe that Ford would be part of years later – and being beaten to the number one spot by "The Smurfs." This was also the week before we'd meet the chest-thumping leader, Caesar (Andy Serkis) in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," so there was some stout competition.

Even sharing the same space as Smurfs and super-smart apes, "Cowboys & Aliens" didn't hit the mark for critics. It earned only 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Time Out wrote that, "what started as 'True Grit'-meets-'War of the Worlds' ends up closer to — whisper it — 'Wild Wild West.'" Slate also deemed the film a missed opportunity, saying that, "it's fun to think about what 'Cowboys & Aliens' might have been if any creativity had crept past the title page."

While Ford would have another go at science fiction two years later with the also ill-received "Ender's Game," by 2015 he'd find his home again with "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," which still stands as the most successful film in his career. It proves that, even with all the movie's issues, the nerf herder is really all we need.