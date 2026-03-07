4 Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Smart Garden
When the sun comes out and the skies start clearing up, there's nothing better than relaxing or working in your garden. And if you're looking to modernize your outdoor sanctuary this year, Costco offers some excellent gadgets that will help you build your own smart garden with ease.
Your smart home doesn't need to be confined to the four walls of your house, and these brilliant Costco smart garden finds prove just that. Whether you want to automate your sprinkler system, grow veggies with ease, bird watch from your phone, or hook up some cool lighting fixtures to improve your garden's ambience, there's a smart garden gadget for you. If you fancy getting your hands dirty, there are also some great DIY gadgets available at Costco worth checking out. Below, we break down the top-notch Costco finds we've uncovered that will help you build the smart garden of your dreams.
Solar Smart Hummingbird Feeder
If you're an avid bird watcher, Evergreen's Solar Smart Hummingbird Feeder is the perfect gadget for your garden — and you won't need to pick up Costco's signature Kirkland batteries to use it. This beautiful, handblown glass smart bird feeder offers a 46-ounce capacity for nectar water and features fake hibiscus flowers at the bottom to attract hummingbirds –- though Costco users report it attracts other bird friends, too.
However, this smart gadget isn't simply a feeder. It also features an HD Wi-Fi camera with a 148-degree view, allowing you to watch the birds on your smart device via the Birdty App. Through the app, you can record and save HD videos of the birds that visit and even set it up so you receive real-time notifications when a hummingbird lands on your feeder. Priced at $114.99, Costco reviewers praise the feeder's camera for its sound and image quality, making it an excellent smart garden addition for bird enthusiasts.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
Maintaining your garden can sometimes take the joy out of enjoying it, but the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller helps with this by allowing you to water your lawn and plants with ease. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, this 12-zone smart sprinkler controller lets you control and schedule your sprinkler system through its compatible Rachio app (no monthly fees). You can even adjust watering based on plant type and sun exposure, and set up customized zones for different landscapes.
The best part? This smart controller utilizes real-time weather data, allowing it to automatically skip sprinkling in wind, rain, and freezing temperatures, avoiding water use when it's not needed. Your sprinkler water usage can also be monitored via the app, helping you ensure you're not overspending. As such, this sprinkler controller is WaterSense approved, meaning it has been independently certified to meet EPA standards, confirming it's at least 20% more water-efficient than comparable non-certified products on the marketplace. Priced at $199.99, Costco reviewers praise this smart controller for how straightforward it is to install and use, the convenience of its scheduling, and how it saves on their water usage.
Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook
If you struggle to keep your veggies alive and your herbs thriving, the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook is the Costco find for you. This compact, hydroponic tower system brings your smart garden indoors, allowing you to grow up to 20 plants from the comfort of your home.
Priced at $599.99, this smart garden gadget features Bluetooth automated LED lights and smart water delivery, ensuring your plants receive the correct amount of nutrients, light, and water they need to flourish. While you'll need to top up the tower's water supply once a week and refill its nutrients, two full seasons' worth of nutrients, credit for 20 starter plants, a pH care kit, and more are included in your purchase. The app offers care tips and reminders to help keep on top of maintenance, and Costco customers have praised how straightforward the Farmstand Nook is to set up and how quickly their vegetables have grown.
Atomi Platea Outdoor Pathway Lights
Want to add more ambiance to your garden? Atomi's smart pathway lights may be able to help. Not only do these weather-resistant, aluminum lights look stylish, you can use the Atomi smart app to easily adjust the lighting they provide. They're not solar powered so you will need to plug them in, but a single outlet can power up to 40 of Atom's smart lights.
With the app, you can customize the smart lights' LED colors (there are over 16 million color options), dimming, and even set lighting schedules. These smart pathway lights are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for those who want to integrate them into their current smart home ecosystem. Costco offers a four-pack of lights for $149.99 or a two-pack for $58.99, with reviewers praising their sleek design, customization options, and the convenience of the compatible smart app.