Cillian Murphy's Overlooked 2005 Thriller Is A Must-Watch On YouTube

It's pretty hard not to like actor Cillian Murphy — at least, it is for us. Whether he's sporting a mustache for a forgotten 2016 action comedy with Brie Larson or delivering Academy Awards-worthy performances in films like Christopher Nolan's 2024 historical epic "Oppenheimer," we're pretty likely to tune in if we see his name anywhere near a flick. So when we found an overlooked 2005 psychological thriller starring the actor streaming for free, we just had to stop what we were doing and take a look.

2005's "Red Eye" is what happens when horror-movie icon Wes Craven joins forces with Murphy and "Mean Girls" actress Rachel McAdams to give audiences potentially another reason to be afraid of flying. Though critics seem to favor this one more than audiences, this 85-minute thrill-ride is good for fans of Murphy or McAdams, and the film also earned Murphy and McAdams nominations at the 2006 Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

Funny enough, even though we think the flick is worth a watch, Cillian Murphy may have some mixed feelings about the project. In a 2005 interview with GQ Magazine, the actor may have been a bit too honest, stating, "I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it, but I don't think it's a good movie. It's a good B movie." Nonetheless, if you find yourself not being a fan of "Red Eye," we have some ideas for other great performances of Murphy's that you can watch.