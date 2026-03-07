4 Clever Uses For Your Old Amazon Echos

The first Amazon Echo was released in 2014, and in the 12 years since, Amazon has released multiple products under the voice-activated, smart speaker brand's banner, including the Echo Dot, Echo Pop, and Echo Show. Amazon's Echo is now the most popular smart speaker brand in the U.S., with eMarketer predicting that 70.9 million people will be using an Echo device by 2027.

If you've taken advantage of Amazon's more recent releases, and upgraded your Echo device, your old Echo doesn't need to gather dust. There are plenty of ways you can utilize or repurpose your aging Echo, with minimal effort.

Your old Echo can be the perfect kitchen companion for hands-free cooking, setting timers, and providing unit conversions. You could hook it up to a set of neglected speakers, transforming them into smart speakers and enhancing the audio output. You can even use it as part of a two-way home intercom system, allowing you to instantly communicate with your household. And if you're done with it, you can always trade it in for an Amazon Gift Card (and a decent discount on a new Echo device). Below, we break down how these clever uses can breathe life into your old Amazon Echo.