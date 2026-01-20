5 Hidden Amazon Echo Show Features You Need To Start Using

You may have noticed that your Echo Show has a built-in camera with a privacy slider. While the camera is primarily intended for video calls between Echo Show devices and features like Drop In, you'll also be able to leverage the lens as a surveillance gadget. It's a function called Home Monitoring that's easy to activate. Start by swiping your Show screen from top to bottom, then tap Settings > Privacy and Permissions. Slide the toggle next to Home Monitoring to the on position, then follow the on-screen instructions to verify your Amazon account.

Now, when you're on the go, you'll be able to use the Alexa app on your mobile device to view a live feed from your Echo Show cam. To access Live View, simply tap Devices in the Alexa app and select your Home Monitoring-enabled Echo Show. When the live feed is up on your phone screen, you'll be able to zoom in and out by pinching the screen. And if you happen to own an Echo Show 10, you'll even be able to rotate the camera around the room by swiping left or right.

Conveniently, the Echo Show camera also detects motion, so you'll be able to program Alexa Routines that trigger when someone walks in front of the lens.