Why There's Simply No Need For Wired Internet Anymore

Internet speeds have come a long way since the dawn of the internet. In the early '90s, dial-up modems were the standard way of connecting to the internet, and speeds of over 1 Mbps were a dream, as you could only get a few kilobits per second. With the emergence of Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) in the early 2000s, speeds reached theoretical connections of up to 100 Mbps, and the arrival of fiber optic internet in the early 2010s made the internet even faster.

For anyone who wants faster speeds, the conventional advice is to use a wired connection since Ethernet offers blazing-fast speeds compared to Wi-Fi, and that mattered greatly in the early days of broadband because speeds weren't as fast as they are in the 2020s. So, back then, it made total sense that if you needed a stable connection for demanding tasks like streaming video or downloading large files, you had to use an Ethernet cable for your internet.

But with modern Wi-Fi standards capable of delivering gigabit speeds, it has become possible to not need your Ethernet cable every time you do an activity that requires a fast connection, like streaming movies and TV shows in 4K on Netflix. For most people and households, there's no need to be plugged in all the time since Wi-Fi is more than enough for the vast majority of uses.