You Should Stop Connecting Your Smart TV To Wi-Fi — Here's Why

If you're often finding your TV slow to stream your favorite shows, movies, and live content, or if the Wi-Fi feels unreliable most of the time, you should start connecting your TV with an Ethernet cable. This cable offers a wired connection between your internet modem or router to your smart TV, computer, and other devices, and it's ideal for those who want a reliable internet connection to avoid possible speed fluctuations from your internet provider due to many reasons, such as network congestion or your router's capabilities.

Users might get the same speed with Ethernet as they would get on Wi-Fi, and an Ethernet cable that offers up to 100Mbps is more than enough to stream your favorite Netflix shows in 4K. According to Netflix, 15Mbps is enough to stream in 4K, while 25Mbps provides more buffering, which means that your content loads faster. That said, to have a reliable and high-resolution TV experience, a quarter of what an Ethernet cable usually provides is more than enough.

This is what TV manufacturers, like Samsung, suggest. Samsung advises that while a wireless connection can give users more freedom to position their TVs wherever they want, an Ethernet connection is stronger and more stable, which means that if your internet connection is fast enough, you'll be able to stream content in 4K, switch between streams, and easily watch your favorite live content in real time without long buffering times or loss of image quality.