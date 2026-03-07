This Cool Costco Smart Home Find Makes Lawn Care Practically Automatic

Those familiar with smart home products may already be aware of how much of a blessing automation can be. With there being so many tips for taking full advantage of your smart home, having the right gadgets can really save you some time or even just make you feel like you really are living in the future. For those who like to ensure their lawn looks its best, Costco is offering a product that lets you control how and when you water your lawn directly from your smartphone.

Available exclusively through its online store, the Rachio 3 Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller offers a wide variety of options for those with a green thumb, and it's backed by actual customer reviews. Along with being able to control your irrigation directly from your smartphone, there are plenty of options for customizing your choices, and the device can even rely on your local weather to determine if it should skip watering for a period. It can also integrate with popular home assistants, and a new feature even allows you to recreate your yard virtually.

Remember that you don't need a membership to purchase Costco items online, but you may pay an extra 5% on your order. However, considering the retailer can offer a variety of smart home electronics you didn't know existed, snagging a membership may be worth considering. Whether you have a lawn you're always keeping a close eye on or simply have a fascination with smart home tech, this is one device at Costco worth checking out.