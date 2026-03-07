This Cool Costco Smart Home Find Makes Lawn Care Practically Automatic
Those familiar with smart home products may already be aware of how much of a blessing automation can be. With there being so many tips for taking full advantage of your smart home, having the right gadgets can really save you some time or even just make you feel like you really are living in the future. For those who like to ensure their lawn looks its best, Costco is offering a product that lets you control how and when you water your lawn directly from your smartphone.
Available exclusively through its online store, the Rachio 3 Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller offers a wide variety of options for those with a green thumb, and it's backed by actual customer reviews. Along with being able to control your irrigation directly from your smartphone, there are plenty of options for customizing your choices, and the device can even rely on your local weather to determine if it should skip watering for a period. It can also integrate with popular home assistants, and a new feature even allows you to recreate your yard virtually.
Remember that you don't need a membership to purchase Costco items online, but you may pay an extra 5% on your order. However, considering the retailer can offer a variety of smart home electronics you didn't know existed, snagging a membership may be worth considering. Whether you have a lawn you're always keeping a close eye on or simply have a fascination with smart home tech, this is one device at Costco worth checking out.
Control your watering remotely with the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
The Rachio 3 Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller for $199.99 vows to reduce water bills by 50%, and even the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deemed it a WaterSense product, meaning it meets the agency's criteria for water efficiency and performance. With a 4.7-star rating and over 4,350 user reviews, this controller offers plenty for those who like to keep their grass green.
Using real weather data, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller can water your yard with up to 12 different zones. Utilizing an app (though the primary unit does have some built-in controls), users can develop their own schedules or even make adjustments based on a variety of criteria, such as sun exposure or plant type. With the ability to skip waterings for freezing, rainy, or freezing weather conditions, there are also options for quickly building your own schedules, including the ability to control individual customizable zones. Offering easy installation, the device also works with popular smart-home controllers, such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Taking a look at reviews on the Costco website, users find this device rather easy to install, thanks to the included instructional video, with one user estimating the project took them about an hour and fifteen minutes to go from installation to setting their first schedule. Users also give the Rachio 3 praise for its automation and customization options, though some users report having issues with Wi-Fi connectivity. After checking this one out, you may also be interested in other smart home gadgets that will give your outdoor areas an upgrade.