True Detective Fans Need To Watch This Underrated Netflix Thriller Series With A Former Marvel Star

In the past few years, Eric Bana has gone quite low-key with his roles, flying under most people's radar and appearing in rather underseen Australian movies like "Blueback," "The Dry," and "Force of Nature." But in the summer of 2025, the "Hulk" actor returned to the small screen in a lead role that was practically tailor-made for him. In Netflix's six-episode crime drama, "Untamed," he plays lone and haunted special agent Kyle Turner, who works for the National Park Service in Yosemite National Park.

One day, he's ordered to investigate the dead body of a young woman who seemingly fell off the park's El Capitan rock formation and died. Observing the body and the crime scene, Turner instantly suspects that the incident might have been foul play and not just one of those tragic, unfortunate accidents that happen to careless hikers unfamiliar with the terrain. But given his brooding and morose nature, Turner isn't exactly the most popular guy around the park, and we learn why. He's still mourning the loss of his young son, Caleb (Ezra Wilson), desperately clinging to and reliving memories that only prolong and prevent him from ever moving on and processing his heavy emotions.

This new case of the unidentified dead woman serves as a perfect distraction for him, and he's adamant about solving it, no matter what secrets he needs to uncover to get there. But regardless of how stubborn and relentless Turner is, he can't dodge getting a rookie partner assigned to him to help with the investigation.