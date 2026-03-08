3D Printed Houses Have One Huge Advantage Over Traditional Homes

Houses come in all shapes and sizes, but you can also add fabrications to that list. You've got your traditional construction abodes, prefabricated container houses that you fold out like tents and could once buy on Amazon for around $40,000, and then there are 3D-printed houses that result in less waste. And it's not just construction waste — the biggest advantage 3D-printed houses have over traditional homes might just be their energy efficiency.

As the name implies, 3D-printed houses are buildings that are primarily constructed by an automated arm extruding a special concrete mix. This material builds up the shell of the house layer by layer, which can reduce building costs by up to 35% and labor costs by as much as 80%, while also decreasing the amount of wasted material after completion. The process is mostly automated, but human workers are still on hand to install all the plumbing, electrical wires, insulation, HVAC systems, and roofs.

Thanks to 3D printers, houses can go up in days. In fact, Europe's biggest 3D-printed building was constructed in just under 6 days, and the world's largest house printer can build a home in a little over 3 days. And of course, reduced build time also means less energy needed for the process. Efficiency is the name of the game here.