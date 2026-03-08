Is It Still Cheaper To Build Your Own PC In 2026?

Building your own PC used to be the best alternative to buying a prebuilt one. Instead of settling for whatever a manufacturer chose to bundle together, you could hand-pick every single component. If you wanted a faster GPU and more modest CPU, or preferred a particular brand for any component, it was possible to control everything. In the end, you would end up with a machine tailored to your needs, without paying for specs you never wanted.

This kind of flexibility was, for many years, the principal selling point of those PCs. A DIY build was the best way to save money, letting you prioritize things such as gaming performance or increased storage depending on what mattered most to you. Those on a tight budget could stretch every dollar by mixing mid-range parts to get an experience with some trade-offs, but good enough to play most modern games.

However, that math changed significantly in 2026. AI data centers caused RAM shortages that sent prices skyrocketing, pushing DDR5 through the roof, and also affecting older DDR4 kits as well, which no longer have the same appeal for budget-friendly machines. GPUs and SSDs have followed the same trend. What used to be a build under $1,000 now costs $1,200 or more. Depending on your budget or needs, buying a prebuilt PC might actually be the better choice.