Costco's Prebuilt PCs Are Beating DIY Prices - Here's Why

If you were to build a custom PC now, you'd find the prices of several components have skyrocketed in recent years. While it isn't unheard of for component prices to increase across the board, the fact that some SSDs out there are worth their weight in gold is baffling. But as computer hardware prices go up, building new PCs becomes more inaccessible. While it used to be cheaper to build PCs from scratch using individually purchased components, many are now finding that prebuilt systems from big-box stores like Costco are cheaper for similar (and sometimes better) specs. Why is that, exactly?

To answer that question, we need to examine the computer industry as a whole. The biggest reason why many of Costco's prebuilt PCs are a better bang for your buck right now is because they come with components that were dramatically less expensive when they were assembled. As SSD prices have shot up, so have RAM and graphics card prices. Where an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 retailed for around $1,999 at launch (depending on the model), that same card is now selling for nearly $4,000 on marketplaces like Amazon. Some consumers expect graphics card prices to keep rising on account of the trends suggesting that Nvidia will significantly cut gaming GPU production in 2026 to better support AI data centers in lieu of everyday consumers.