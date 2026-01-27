Your SSD Might Be Worth Its Weight In Gold - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The price of computer tech continues to skyrocket, with some components reaching astronomical levels as demand for them is driven by the growing AI boom. And if you've ever heard the phrase "worth its weight in gold," you'll know it's usually meant to showcase just how useful or valuable someone or something is. As an idiom, though, it's never been a literal statement. However, that might no longer be the case, at least with certain SSDs, according to reports from Tom's Hardware.

The conclusion appears to have originated in a thread that first appeared this month on the subreddit r/pcmasterrace. Based on the post, an 8TB WD_Black SSD — considered one of the fastest NVME SSDs you can buy, according to some user comments — was listed for over $2,000. The price has remained mostly the same, and even some other WD_Black SSDs, like the SN850X, are listed for upwards of $1,100 for an 8TB variant, which also happens to be one of the biggest SSDs you can buy.

Of course, not all SSDs are created equal, so not all are going to be worth their weight in gold. For example, the 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD is available for under $600 on Amazon right now, while a similarly sized WD_Black is running for almost $900. So, naturally, the SSD brand and type you have will determine whether it's worth its weight in gold. To figure out if it is, we'll need to do a little math.