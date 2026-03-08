35 States Have Banned Smartphones In School - Here's Why

Smartphones seem to be always on hand for every adult and every student. However, students carrying around and using their phones in schools have prompted at least 35 states, as well as the District of Columbia, to ban smartphones in some capacity. Concerns over distraction from learning, impacting student mental health, and everyday smartphone risks are often cited to advocate for these bans, though opponents point out that there is usually a safety reason parents put phones in the hands of their children.

There are 24 states that have a straight bell-to-bell restriction on smartphones in schools. That is, they are not allowed at all from the time school starts to the time school ends. Some of these states include Alabama, California, Texas, and New York. For Florida, Georgia, and Hawaii, the bell-to-bell ban is only effective for grades K-8. There are 10 other states that only ban smartphones when it's instructional time in the classroom, including Indiana, Utah, and Nevada. These policies can be complex, often having exceptions for certain cases and allowing a certain level of teacher discretion.

Such policies are fairly new, with the oldest being signed in 2023 in Florida. It started out as only an instructional time smartphone ban. In 2025, the policy was updated to have a bell-to-bell ban for elementary and middle schoolers only while keeping the instructional time ban for high school students.