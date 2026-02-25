5 Everyday Smartphone Risks You Should Know About

Over the past two decades, smartphones have gone from a high-tech luxury to an integral part of human life, with the total number of these devices now at 8 billion and counting. From the moment you wake up in the morning to when you hit the bed at night, your smartphone is usually within arm's reach. While having such a multifaceted device in our pockets at all times has made life easier in many ways, it has also introduced risks that many of us tend to overlook.

We've grown accustomed to internet-based threats like hacks and cyber attacks in the modern mobile era, and most of us take at least some steps to prevent smartphones from spying on our activities. But recent research suggests that the potential risks are much more complicated than that. A device meant to be our all-day companion has a significant, long-lasting impact on our lives, from affecting our sleep cycles and focus to straining vision and even putting personal data at risk. Here are five everyday risks carried by smartphones and what you should do to avoid them.