5 Everyday Smartphone Risks You Should Know About
Over the past two decades, smartphones have gone from a high-tech luxury to an integral part of human life, with the total number of these devices now at 8 billion and counting. From the moment you wake up in the morning to when you hit the bed at night, your smartphone is usually within arm's reach. While having such a multifaceted device in our pockets at all times has made life easier in many ways, it has also introduced risks that many of us tend to overlook.
We've grown accustomed to internet-based threats like hacks and cyber attacks in the modern mobile era, and most of us take at least some steps to prevent smartphones from spying on our activities. But recent research suggests that the potential risks are much more complicated than that. A device meant to be our all-day companion has a significant, long-lasting impact on our lives, from affecting our sleep cycles and focus to straining vision and even putting personal data at risk. Here are five everyday risks carried by smartphones and what you should do to avoid them.
Smartphone use can disrupt sleep and focus
Using smartphones for extended hours every day can lead to reduced attention spans, especially in the younger population. Research conducted in the last few years highlights that heavy smartphone users are less attentive and more easily distracted. Short-form content, such as reels and shorts on social media platforms, is a major factor behind this.
Excessive screen time is also linked to increased anxiety and depression, according to experts. Research has shown that a short tech detox break can improve your mood and help reverse these effects.
Similarly, using your smartphone at bedtime can negatively influence your sleep cycle. Light from your phone's screen can interfere with your body's melatonin production, and the stimulation from scrolling and incoming notifications can make it harder to fall asleep. Even in the period that you do sleep, the quality of rest is affected, which may lead to fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Experts suggest restricting usage at least an hour before bedtime to avoid these problems.
Phone screen time can strain your eyes and neck
It's common knowledge that holding your smartphone too close to your face can strain your eyes, but many people do it anyway when typing or reading messages because of the relatively small screen size. This can impact your vision in the long run, especially if you do it every day, and constantly shifting focus between different parts of the screen further exacerbates the situation.
Then comes the effect on the rest of your body. First, tilting your head forward while using the phone puts added pressure on your spine, which can lead to more serious complications over time. Additionally, smartphone use can limit outdoor activity in children and even adults. This may lead to weight gain, which can trigger other, more serious health-related issues.
The key is to moderate your smartphone usage, with experts suggesting a maximum of two hours per day. And when you do use your phone, make sure you don't tilt your head downward — instead, keep it upright and hold the phone at the same level as your eyes.
SIM swap scams can hijack your accounts
If we look beyond health-related risks, SIM swap attacks become a major concern. This is different from the type of phone cloning you might see in movies, because the scam usually targets your phone number through your carrier, not your physical device. It's the process where attackers trick carriers into transferring your number to another SIM card, thereby gaining access to your accounts. Of late, threat actors have been using this to defraud unsuspecting, everyday smartphone users.
Once someone successfully executes a SIM swap attack, they will have access to incoming messages, OTPs, and more. This lets the attacker easily bypass multi-factor authentication on your online accounts, and to make matters worse, the damage could already be done before you realize anything is wrong.
Vigilance is your best course of action here. Keep a constant eye out for signs of SIM swapping, such as sudden loss of network connectivity, receiving authentication codes you never requested, or alerts from your carrier about SIM card activity. If you notice this behavior, immediately report it to your cellular carrier, change passwords on your important accounts, and consider filing reports with the FTC and local police.
Public USB charging can expose your phone to malware
Another everyday smartphone risk is power jacking. It typically happens when you plug your smartphone into a public USB charging station. Since both data and power are transmitted through the same cable, hackers are able to load malware on your phone by compromising the port. When that happens, they can potentially gain access to your data and even monitor your activity. Another term for this is "juice jacking," and while it's not particularly widespread at present, it's enough of an issue that the TSA is warning iPhone users to stop using the default settings for wired accessories.
To prevent power jacking, always carry your own cable and adapter to charge your smartphone. If you can't, get a USB data blocker. These devices act as a barrier between your cable and the charging port, only allowing power to go through and limiting data transfers. On a software level, never allow data transfer while connected to a public charger, and always keep the OS updated, whether it's Android or iOS. An outdated OS is often less secure in this regard, making it an easier target for hackers.
Your phone can carry germs and spread infections
Unlike your hands, you probably don't clean or disinfect your smartphone very often, making it a hotbed for bacteria. A recent study to identify bacterial contamination in a non-healthcare setting found "a median of 17,032 bacterial 16S rRNA gene copies per phone." This happens because your smartphone is your all-day companion, tagging along to the office, market, local cafes, and even the bathroom. So, anytime you touch the smartphone or place it on an unclean surface, germs and bacteria get transferred, which can spread infections.
To avoid that, you should regularly clean your phone — at least once a day, according to experts. The best tools for the job are a soft microfiber cloth and some disinfectant. Simply dip the cloth into the disinfectant or spray some on it, then turn off your smartphone and give it a quick but thorough wipe. It won't take more than a minute of your time every day, but this smart habit can help keep you and your family healthy.