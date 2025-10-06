TSA Is Warning iPhone Users To Stop Using This Dangerous Setting

The world is elated over the rollout of the iPhone 17 and iOS 26, but Apple's cutting-edge software could throw its users into troubled waters, and it's all because of one default setting on the Wired Accessories screen. To access this menu, you'll need to launch the Settings app, then tap Privacy & Security, followed by Wired Accessories. Once you're there, you'll want to change the Automatically Allow When Unlocked default to Always Ask or Ask for New Accessories.

We're willing to bet you're probably wondering why, and it's because of how dangerous it is to connect your iPhone to a public-facing USB port. Hackers are highly active at locations like airports, train stations, and other busy gathering spots. And according to the TSA, one of the main ways these troublemakers get a hold of our personal data is through a process called juice jacking. This is when a hacker swaps out healthy, functioning USB ports and cables for malicious ones that are designed to harvest user data. On the surface, it just looks like the USB is charging your device as intended, but because the connection supports power and data, hackers are able to work their nasty on the backend.