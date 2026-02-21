How To Prevent Your Smartphone From Spying On Your Activities

Your smartphone, be it Android or iPhone, may spy on you without your knowledge. Depending on who you are and what you do, you may be exposed to different levels of spying. High-value targets, like politicians, journalists, dissidents, and advocacy groups, may be subject to sophisticated spying attacks from nation-state adversaries. Key employees working for specific companies may be targeted by corporate espionage activities, or hackers looking to gain access to your company. Regular smartphone users may be the target of less sophisticated spying attacks that are sometimes even initiated by family members.

To understand how you can try to prevent your iPhone or Android phone from spying on you, you should understand what the spying may look like. Attackers may want to obtain access to your entire phone, so they can access all the data on it and listen in on you. They may want live access to the camera and location data. Others may want access to apps on your phone, like chat and email apps.

Sophisticated attackers may deliver the spyware via texts, including zero-click messages. Other attackers, like stalkers, may obtain brief access to your device to install apps. Then there are the hackers targeting you with malicious emails and text messages or compromised USB ports present in public places. Some of these spying attempts may leave traces behind, which can help you determine whether someone is attempting to spy on you. Once you suspect a sophisticated attacker or a dangerous stalker is spying on your iPhone or Android device, you can consider buying a new phone and setting up a new phone number, while also securing your digital accounts (email and chat apps) and contacting law enforcement.