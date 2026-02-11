New Spyware Can Track Everything You Do On Both Android And iPhone - Here's How To Stay Safe

The world of malware is always expanding as bad actors come up with new ways to try to swindle people out of their money and data. However, one of the newest threats out there, a spyware platform called ZeroDayRAT, is certainly one of the most terrifying that has been seen in recent years. The reason that it's so terrifying is that when a device is infected with this platform, it gives the bad actors with a connection to that device unfettered access to everything — from camera livestreams to microphone access, and even a full breakdown of all the notifications and text messages that phone has received.

And this malware isn't just locked to one platform. It can infect both iOS and Android devices. Of course, this isn't the first terrifying mobile malware that has been seen, which is partly why Google is looking at changing how sideloading apps on Android works, and why Apple doesn't want iPhone users installing apps outside the App Store. The best way to avoid this is to stay vigilant and not click on links from untrusted sources or install apps outside of the App Store or Google Play Store.

While other malware exists on Android and iOS, one of the most prominently troubling facts surrounding ZeroDayRAT is that it doesn't need any technical expertise to be used and gives those who utilize it so much access to the devices they infect. Further, iVerify reports that it is being sold openly on platforms like Telegram.