What Is Sideloading? Why Apple Doesn't Want You Doing It

Sideloading means installing apps outside an official app store, such as from a file you downloaded via browser instead of via Google Play Store or the App Store. Sideloading lets you access a variety of apps without restrictions, sometimes directly from the developer's source code. These can include independent, geo-restricted, and delisted apps you can no longer find in app stores. You can do it on both Apple and Android devices, but with Android's more flexible and open-nature software, it's much easier to find a handful of apps that work properly without jumping through hoops to do it.

Apple's airtight restrictions make it much harder to sideload apps on iPhones and iPads. The technical side of installing unofficial software on Apple products is a bit of a challenge. Unlike Android, where you can download and install APKs directly, iOS requires specific IPA files that are hard to find. Moreover, if an app developer tries to bypass the Apple Developer Program License Agreement by distributing apps unofficially outside the App Store, the company may revoke developer certificates to restrict their apps' distribution. If someone then tries to load an app with a revoked certificate, the software crashes and becomes unusable.

Apple has a strict stance on sideloading, and it's based on user safety. Apple views sideloading as a threat to the iOS ecosystem. Basically, apps not published on the App Store aren't vetted, so anything goes, including the distribution of malware. Apple's walled-garden approach makes it a much simpler, safer experience, which could be good or bad depending on how you see it.