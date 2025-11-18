The $9 USB Gadget That Amazon Customers Agree Is An Essential
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's run through a simulation of a nightmarish morning: You wake up late and have a flight to catch. You throw all your stuff in a carry-on and have just enough wherewithal to grab your phone. As you speed to the airport, you realize it's dying. So, after getting through security, you yank out a USB cable at the bottom of your bag and go to connect your phone to a public-facing USB port at your gate. The nightmare ends here, though, because instead of you plugging your phone in and sacrificing all your personal data to some mysterious cybercriminal, your pals at BGR swoop in to remind you that a.) you should always avoid using public USB ports, and b.) If you absolutely have to, we suggest investing in a USB data blocker.
These small accessories are often less than $15 and are designed to prevent your USB devices from juice-jacking attacks. We gave the spotlight to the JSAUX USB Data Blocker in a previous article on how to use public USB ports safely, and today, we're shifting the focus to this Afterplug USB-C to C Data Blocker. The Afterplug Data Blocker has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, based on hundreds of reviews. Most users praise the device for its data-blocking capabilities and form factor.
A small adapter that adds big security
Measuring 0.44 inches wide and 0.89 inches tall, the Afterplug Data Blocker is about the size of a quarter. When you connect your phone, tablet, or other tech device to the adapter, it blocks your device's data pins from activating. You'll still be able to charge your gear, but there'll be zero chance of data traveling in and out of the USB connection. We linked to the Afterplug Data Blocker's traditional shape, but the manufacturer also has an L-shaped version available on Amazon. And because both types are designed with mobile gadgets in mind, you shouldn't have any issues using the blocker with a phone case attached.
This Afterplug product supports up to 240-watt fast charging, too — making it a great addition to your backpack of laptop accessories. One thing to keep in mind: Afterplug recommends using a USB-C to USB-C cable for the fastest charge speeds. This isn't to say you can't use a USB-C to USB-A wire, but doing so could result in slower charging speeds or incompatibility.
Protect your data at all costs
When even the TSA is actively warning iPhone users about dangerous wired accessories, you know it's a significant issue. Hackers are getting smarter every day, and are always coming up with new ways to harvest your logins and data — so we have to be just as savvy in skirting around their traps. If that means dropping $9 on a USB data blocker, so be it. In this day and age, you really can't be too careful when leaving the safety of your home office, and companies like Afterplug make it that much easier to remain confident that your private data is under lock and key.
Considering how inexpensive these are, too, it might be worth grabbing two or three packs. Stash one in your car, keep one in your travel bag, and leave another at home so you're never scrambling for an adapter again.