The $9 USB Gadget That Amazon Customers Agree Is An Essential

Let's run through a simulation of a nightmarish morning: You wake up late and have a flight to catch. You throw all your stuff in a carry-on and have just enough wherewithal to grab your phone. As you speed to the airport, you realize it's dying. So, after getting through security, you yank out a USB cable at the bottom of your bag and go to connect your phone to a public-facing USB port at your gate. The nightmare ends here, though, because instead of you plugging your phone in and sacrificing all your personal data to some mysterious cybercriminal, your pals at BGR swoop in to remind you that a.) you should always avoid using public USB ports, and b.) If you absolutely have to, we suggest investing in a USB data blocker.

These small accessories are often less than $15 and are designed to prevent your USB devices from juice-jacking attacks. We gave the spotlight to the JSAUX USB Data Blocker in a previous article on how to use public USB ports safely, and today, we're shifting the focus to this Afterplug USB-C to C Data Blocker. The Afterplug Data Blocker has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, based on hundreds of reviews. Most users praise the device for its data-blocking capabilities and form factor.