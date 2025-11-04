Use Public USB Charging Ports Safely With This $10 Accessory
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best offense is a good defense is a proverb that rings true when discussing many subjects, including consumer tech. Protecting our personal data from malicious software isn't just about reacting to attacks once they've occurred, but making it borderline-impossible for hackers to gain entry to our gadgets in the first place. This is where inexpensive tech accessories can lend a hand, especially for those of us with depleted phone batteries in public places.
One of these cheap lifesavers is something called a USB data blocker, a small add-on that could prevent a major catastrophe when using public USB charging ports at the airport, train station, or local library.
About as plug-and-play as it gets, all you have to do is plug one end of your phone, tablet, or laptop's USB cable into the adapter. Once you plug it into a public USB port, the blocker puts a hard stop on data transfers and device syncing by cutting off contact with data pins — which means no data in, and no data out.
You'll be able to find data blockers online and in stores, and right now, there's a top-rated blocker bundle for sale on Amazon: The JSAUX USB Data Blocker (4-Pack) sells for $13 at full price, but it's currently marked down to $10.40. This data blocker combo comes with two USB-C male-to-female adapters and two USB-A male-to-female adapters.
Block hackers in their tracks with JSAUX
The JSAUX 4-Pack is the kind of lightweight tech accessory you can take just about anywhere. When connected, the adapters support PD 3.0 and 2.0 fast charge speeds, and up to 240 watts of fast charging when using a compatible device and wall charger. There's no on-off switch to speak of: simply plug in your hardware and plug the adapter into a public USB port.
Scoring a 4.5 out of 5 stars — based on 1,100 reviews — Amazon users have praised the value and performance of the JSAUX 4-Pack. One reviewer applauded the solid metal chassis of the adapters and the "reassuringly snug" fit when connecting to ports and hardware. Another user even went as far as hooking up an old pair of wired headphones, requiring adapters on top of adapters, and the JSAUX performed without a hitch.
When it comes to data blocking, the set-it-and-forget-it engineering of the JSAUX bundle and other USB data blockers leaves the testing up to you. After unboxing, we highly recommend connecting a phone or tablet to one of the adapters and then plugging said adapter into a computer. If the PC fails to recognize your mobile device, the data blocker is doing what it's supposed to do.
The dangers of charging through public USB connections
Hackers have been around for a minute, and it doesn't look like these malcontents will ever disappear. Public USB ports are a low-hanging fruit for these evil wizards, too, as it doesn't take much to load up a port with harmful software designed to consume data and ruin lives. The official handle on this type of cybersecurity attack is "juice jacking," and it's an unfortunate phenomenon that agencies like the TSA are well aware of.
With products like the JSAUX 4-Pack of USB data blockers, you'll be able to stay one step ahead of the bad guys by burning the data bridge between your phone and their compromised USB connections. But if you want to safeguard your personal data as much as possible, it's best to stick to your own accessories when it comes time to charge your gear.
Portable power banks are an excellent option for topping off your phone battery in a pinch. You'll also be able to find these accessories in numerous shapes and sizes, and for many different price points (based on power, available ports, safety features, etc.) Should you fancy wireless charging, another alternative to traditional USB cables is carrying around a portable Qi pad.