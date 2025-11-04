Use Public USB Charging Ports Safely With This $10 Accessory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best offense is a good defense is a proverb that rings true when discussing many subjects, including consumer tech. Protecting our personal data from malicious software isn't just about reacting to attacks once they've occurred, but making it borderline-impossible for hackers to gain entry to our gadgets in the first place. This is where inexpensive tech accessories can lend a hand, especially for those of us with depleted phone batteries in public places.

One of these cheap lifesavers is something called a USB data blocker, a small add-on that could prevent a major catastrophe when using public USB charging ports at the airport, train station, or local library.

About as plug-and-play as it gets, all you have to do is plug one end of your phone, tablet, or laptop's USB cable into the adapter. Once you plug it into a public USB port, the blocker puts a hard stop on data transfers and device syncing by cutting off contact with data pins — which means no data in, and no data out.

You'll be able to find data blockers online and in stores, and right now, there's a top-rated blocker bundle for sale on Amazon: The JSAUX USB Data Blocker (4-Pack) sells for $13 at full price, but it's currently marked down to $10.40. This data blocker combo comes with two USB-C male-to-female adapters and two USB-A male-to-female adapters.