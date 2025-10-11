5 Best iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Wireless Chargers For Less Than $50

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are Apple's latest flagship phone offerings. With the jump to the 17 model number comes improved performance, improved cameras, and fast transfer speeds with connected devices. Unfortunately, these improvements can also mean more opportunities to drain the battery throughout the day. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max both support faster charging with a wired connection, but wireless charging provides a convenient alternative for keeping your device powered up.

While both phones support Qi 2.2 wireless charging for faster power delivery, Qi 2.2 wireless chargers themselves can still cost more than many iPhone users will want to spend. There are numerous wireless chargers available that can effectively charge the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max for less, but they might not necessarily be Qi 2.2 certified.

If you've just put some money into a new iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max and don't have much to spare, or if you simply don't want to break the bank for a little modern technology, here are the best quality wireless charging options available under $50.