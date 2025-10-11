5 Best iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Wireless Chargers For Less Than $50
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are Apple's latest flagship phone offerings. With the jump to the 17 model number comes improved performance, improved cameras, and fast transfer speeds with connected devices. Unfortunately, these improvements can also mean more opportunities to drain the battery throughout the day. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max both support faster charging with a wired connection, but wireless charging provides a convenient alternative for keeping your device powered up.
While both phones support Qi 2.2 wireless charging for faster power delivery, Qi 2.2 wireless chargers themselves can still cost more than many iPhone users will want to spend. There are numerous wireless chargers available that can effectively charge the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max for less, but they might not necessarily be Qi 2.2 certified.
If you've just put some money into a new iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max and don't have much to spare, or if you simply don't want to break the bank for a little modern technology, here are the best quality wireless charging options available under $50.
1. Apple MagSafe charger
When searching for a way to charge an Apple product, one of the best options to consider is often the official product. The Apple MagSafe Charger pairs well with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as the magnet is designed to attach and line up perfectly with the MagSafe connection on the phones. The Apple MagSafe Charger is also a more affordable alternative to third-party Qi 2.2 chargers.
This wireless charger supports Qi 2.2 fast charging, achieving this at an affordable price. The 1-meter version is priced at $39, and if you need more reach in order to plug it into a wall outlet, a 2-meter version is available for $49. With support for Qi 2.2, this wireless charger is capable of delivering 25W of power. That means it takes just around 30 minutes for iPhone 17 models to go from 0% to a 50% charge.
The Apple MagSafe Charger is in line with Apple's sleek, minimal design philosophy, so it should suit the taste of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users from an aesthetic standpoint as well. It's compatible with iPhone models back to the iPhone 8 and even works with supported AirPods models like the AirPods Pro 3, making it a great wireless charging option for Apple users in general.
2. Anker Zolo magnetic wireless charger
With a design style similar to the Apple MagSafe Charger, the Anker Zolo makes another simple and affordable wireless charging option for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users. Anker presents the Zolo as a wireless charger that you can use on the go, making it worth considering if you often find yourself searching for a power outlet while out and about. It has a 5-foot cable that should make power outlets reachable, whether you're at your desk or sitting at a table in a coffee shop.
With MagSafe compatibility, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max snap right onto the Anker Zolo magnetic wireless charger. It delivers 15W of power over its Qi2 connection, and the Zolo's design and build quality improve heat dissipation to ensure 15W charging is maintained throughout the charging process.
The Zolo is available in the same price range as the Apple MagSafe Charger, but it comes as a 2-pack. It goes for $40, and getting two Zolo magnetic wireless chargers at that price adds some great value. While the Zolo maxes out at 15W of power delivery, it's an incredibly affordable wireless charging option for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users.
3. Kabysio magnetic wireless charging stand and pad
The Kabysio magnetic stand and pad combine to offer some wireless charging versatility. The charging pad is similar in design to what we've seen with the Anker Zolo and Apple MagSafe chargers, but Kabysio includes a stand that the pad can attach to. This allows you to charge the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the upright position.
This wireless charging setup is only capable of delivering 7.5W of power through its magnetic connection, so you'll need to leave some extra time for charging sessions. When attached to the stand, however, your iPhone can be positioned vertically or horizontally, so you can use it as a way to watch movies or keep an eye on notifications while it's charging. It's a great wireless charging option if you're looking for a desktop solution or a way to charge wirelessly in situations where you're in no hurry.
Because it lacks fast charging capabilities, the Kabysio magnetic stand and pad setup remains quite affordable. It's priced between $26 and $28, depending on which color you prefer, and six different color options are available.
4. UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe charger
A more powerful wireless charging stand is available with the UGREEN MagFlow wireless charger. It's Qi2-certified with an output of 15W, which can charge a Pro-model iPhone from 0% to 41% battery charge in just 30 minutes. Similar to the Kabysio setup, the UGREEN MagFlow allows you to position your phone vertically or horizontally via the phone's MagSafe connection, and it also features adjustable angles.
Connecting an iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max via the MagFlow's magnetic connection ensures a sturdy, secure attachment, ideal for use in situations like video calls. The MagFlow also features a compartment to store your AirPods. The stand's base doubles as a charging pad capable of delivering 5W of power. This 2-in-1 functionality can reduce clutter around the desk. The MagFlow remains a portable option, as it folds flat and can slide easily into a purse or the sleeve of a backpack.
The UGREEN MagFlow wireless charger is made of aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional build quality. With that comes some extra expense, but it is light enough, versatile enough, and durable enough to warrant it for many users. It's priced at $50, although UGREEN sometimes offers it at a discounted rate.
5. Anker 622 MagGo portable charger
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users looking for a mobile wireless charging solution can turn to the Anker 622 MagGo magnetic power bank. This slim and portable charger extends the capacity of an iPhone's battery by connecting right to the back of the phone via MagSafe. All you have to do is snap the MagGo into place, and the phone will automatically draw power from it.
With 5000mAh of power, the MagGo can give a meaningful boost to battery life (depending on usage). It will need charging of its own once your phone drains it down to 0%, but with pass-through charging technology onboard, the Anker MagGo can keep supplying power to your iPhone while plugged in and receiving a charge of its own. Charging indicators let you know the MagGo's remaining battery life.
The Anker 622 MagGo provides charging on the go without making the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max too cumbersome, as it's designed to fit in pockets even when attached to a phone. The MagGo is priced at $48 and often sees discounts that drop it into the $30-$35 range, making it both portable and affordable.