Not Once A Day, Not Once A Week: Here's How Often To Clean Your Phone's Screen

There is a distinction to be made between simply cleaning your phone screen and properly disinfecting it. You should be cleaning it daily with a dry or damp cloth simply to get rid of skin oils, dust, and grime. Disinfecting your phone, on the other hand, means properly getting rid of the bacteria that's stuck to its screen. This can get more complicated, and isn't as important to do every day.

For normal cleaning, using a dry microfiber cloth can often be enough. When dealing with stubborn smudges or when disinfecting it, dampen the cloth with diluted isopropyl alcohol (usually with a 50-70% concentration) and gently rub it across the screen. You can use any other soft material instead of a microfiber cloth, such as a wet tissue or cotton, to wipe the screen as well. Alternatively, you may also use cleaning wipes that have ethyl alcohol instead, although they're not as recommended due to their longer drying time.

Being clean is important, but do you really need to disinfect your phone daily? Not exactly. On the contrary, if you're using store-bought cleaning agents or ethanol, extensive deep cleaning multiple times a day is more likely to cause abrasions. It's recommended to disinfect your phone right after you use it in a non-hygienic place. This can be after you take a call in public, look up recipes in the kitchen, or simply use your phone while on the toilet. Cleaning your phone screen before taking it to a clean place is often all you need to do to stay germ-free. Even if you take precautions and don't bring it to any unclean place, you should still be disinfecting it at least once or twice a week; there's just no need to do it every single day.