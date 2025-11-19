How To Remove Dust From Any Electronic In Your Home Safely
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dust is the mortal enemy of any clean household, and not just in the form of dust bunnies gathering under your couch. Dust can accumulate on and within your many electronic devices, whether you use them consistently or leave them sitting for long stretches of time. In the name of both general cleanliness and safe operation, it's on you to tackle this accumulated dust with tools like microfiber cleaning cloths and compressed air sprayers.
Dust can cover your flat screen TVs and computer monitors, as well as accumulate inside your PCs, game consoles, and other such devices. Besides just looking generally unpleasant, dust coatings are more concerning for electronic devices than regular decorations and furniture, as large quantities of dust can lead to poor ventilation and greater heat retention. You can't just slap the dust away with a generic rag or spray water on everything, though, as both of those choices could cause irreversible damage to the insides and outsides of your devices. With a steady hand and the right tools, you can safely remove that built-up dust, preserving your devices' functionality and appearance.
A microfiber cloth will clean the outside of your devices
Traditional home care logic would have you tackle accumulated dust on flat, external surfaces with a rag and a spray bottle full of water. However, trying to clean the outsides of your electronic devices like that, especially those with flat screens like televisions, smart displays, or PC monitors, would be asking for trouble. Regular cleaning cloths are thick and abrasive, and could scuff a device's plastic casing or mar its screen. Water, in particular, should not be used in the same way you would use it to clean a window, as even a little bit of water seeping into a device's entry ports could end up frying its circuitry. You also shouldn't use glass cleaner on a screen, as cleaning chemicals are corrosive to sensitive displays.
To properly clean the outside of any electronic device, your best friend will be a microfiber cleaning cloth. To clarify, we're specifically referring to the small screen-safe cleaning cloths. There are microfiber cleaning towels, but these are still too abrasive. Electronics-safe cleaning cloths, which you can buy in bulk on Amazon, can safely remove dust from any delicate surface without pilling up or attracting lint, staying smooth and safe. These cloths are also perfect for removing stubborn smudges on device screens, dampened with a very small amount of water if you need a little extra cleaning power.
For insides and ports, use compressed air
In addition to cases and screens, dust can also accumulate on and within the inner workings of your devices, whether it's in the surface-level USB ports or deep within the internal circuitry. Larger devices like PCs need to be periodically opened up to clean out the gathered dust so they don't get clogged ventilation ports. It's vital that you do not touch any of these surfaces directly, either with your bare hands or any kind of cleaning cloth, even a screen-safe microfiber cloth. A device's internal circuitry is very delicate, and a nudge or smudge in the wrong place could adversely affect its functionality.
If you can't touch the internals directly to remove dust, then do it indirectly with a can of compressed air. These spray cans are readily available at most electronic stores, and can be used to safely blow away caked-on dust. Be careful not to inhale the can's contents as they can be a health hazard. If you're concerned about that, or are going through a large quantity of cans on a regular basis, you can also purchase a dedicated electronic dusting device on Amazon. These handheld devices, powered either by an outlet or battery, will never run out of air, which could save you some money down the line.