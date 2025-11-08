You Should Never Use Glass Cleaner On A TV Screen - Here's Why

Even though TVs are not usually touchscreen devices and thus don't generally get grubby fingerprints like your smartphone or tablet screen does, they still attract dust, dirt, and debris. Along with the bezel, it's important to keep the actual TV screen clean. While cleaning, you might be tempted to use the same glass cleaner you use to clean windows and mirrors, but this isn't a good idea.

Glass cleaners can actually damage a TV screen because of the anti-glare coating that's on most modern TVs. The solvents in traditional glass cleaners can strip away this coating, resulting in streaks, smudges, or even discoloration. This impacts not only the picture while you're watching content, but also makes for an unsightly view when the TV is off.

So, what should you do? The simplest and most effective solution is to use distilled water, which doesn't leave behind hard-water deposits, with a drop of mild soap. Alternatively, you can use tech screen cleaning solutions, though it's important to make sure that the one you choose is safe for TV screens. Both should be applied directly to a soft microfiber cloth, not the screen itself, then wipe the screen using a slow and gentle motion.