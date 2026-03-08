5 Cool Solar-Powered USB-C Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon
In the current age of portable gadgets, power transference has never been easier. So many things can be fitted with a rechargeable battery, and practically all of these devices use USB-C now. While new forms of power delivery are nice, though, there's always room for additional avenues, including good old fashioned solar power. You can find all kinds of gadgets on Amazon that use both frameworks, from fans to lights to radios.
Gadgets that use both USB-C charging and solar power give you a much greater degree of flexibility over your power needs and usage. If you're far from home or in an emergency situation where steady power for USB-C isn't available, solar ensures you can still get a steady charge from our favorite star. Even outside of emergencies, solar power is also nice for outdoor gadgets that are usually out in the sun all day anyway.
All of the following solar and USB-C-charging gadgets are available now on Amazon. We've ensured that each one has a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars to verify quality.
Kitwlemen Solar Camping Fan
Camping in the summer can be a lot of fun, but it can also be very, very hot. Unfortunately, there aren't many power outlets in the wilderness you can plug a standing fan into to get some relief from that heat. If the sun's going to shine so bright anyway, you might as well turn some of that energy into cooling power with the Kitwlemen Solar Camping Fan, available on Amazon for $49.99.
This folding fan and stand delivers four speeds of airflow, blowing at 14.76 feet per second on its highest setting, perfect for taking the edge off on those hot days. It can receive power via its rear 8.5 W solar panel or its USB-C charging port, getting full with 6 to 8 hours of sunlight or 4 to 5 hours of charging. At full charge, it can run continuously for 36 hours on low or 12 hours on high, so as long as the sun keeps shining, you can keep the air moving. For added perks, the fan also has a camping lantern on the front with three brightness levels, and you can plug a USB-A cord into the other port to charge small devices like your phone.
You can grab one of these fans for yourself on Amazon, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of 5 and an Amazon's Choice recommendation badge. One reviewer uses it both in their living room and on the patio, appreciating its long-lasting battery and lightweight body. Another user bought one for their friend in the desert, who loves having both solar and USB charging available.
Voetir LED Solar Flashlight
The one thing absolutely every household should have is a reliable flashlight, whether for poking around in a dark basement or finding your way in a power outage. For an emergency flashlight in particular, it's vital that it has more means of receiving power than just a rechargeable battery, as you never know how long an emergency might last. For a reliable emergency flashlight available on Amazon, try the Voetir LED Solar Flashlight for $12.99.
This sturdy, handheld flashlight boasts 1,500 lumens of illuminating power, with high, low, side-light, and SOS flasher settings to meet your various lighting needs. The large 2,000 mAh battery pack can both receive and send power via its USB-C and USB-A ports, supplemented by its 2.56-inch side solar panel that lets you charge by leaving the light out in the sun. The light is made of ABS+PC material with an IP65 water resistance rating, so it can safely take on some physical punishment and inclement weather without breaking.
Amazon shoppers have given this flashlight a 4.4 out of 5 rating, echoed by Amazon itself with an Amazon's Choice badge. One user bought two of these lights, keeping one on the windowsill for daily charging and quick access in an emergency. Another user likes how light it is compared to a metal flashlight, and was surprised by how bright the illumination is.
Raynic Emergency Radio
In addition to a flashlight, one of the other mainstays of the optimal household emergency kit is a hand-crank radio to receive information from local agencies. Arguably even more so than the light, it's important that your emergency radio has multiple forms of energy available so you don't miss any instructions or warnings. For a base-covering radio, try the Raynic Emergency Radio, available on Amazon for $39.99.
This radio is able to receive power in just about every conceivable manner. It's got a hand-crank on the side for manual powering, a solar panel, a USB-C rechargeable battery, and it takes disposable AAA batteries. There is, effectively, no way for this radio to go completely dead. When powered, it can automatically tune into seven preset stations for weather alerts, light things up with top and side lanterns, and charge your phone with its USB-A port. In a major emergency, there is also an SOS function, which produces a loud chime and flashes the lights to help response teams find you.
If you're in the market for an emergency radio, both Amazon and its shoppers would recommend this one, as it has a 4.4 out of 5 user score and an Amazon's Choice badge. One user was fully satisfied by it, praising its compact size and sturdy build, as well as its easy, no-setup activation and use. Another user had this radio with them providing power and information throughout an 8-hour blizzard-induced power outage.
Addlon Solar String Lights
Solar charging isn't just for emergency situations — it can also serve as a convenient means of powering outdoor decorations. For example, if you like to have some illumination in your backyard, but can't find a good spot near an outdoor outlet, solar energy can easily meet your needs. Just use the Addlon Solar String Lights, with the 54-foot model available on Amazon for $32.99.
This lighting setup consists of a variable-length string of thick S14 light bulbs hooked up to a central unit. This central unit features a high-capacity solar panel, as well as a USB-C charging port if you need to charge up in a hurry. Just leave the panel in a bright spot in your yard on a sunny day, and it'll have plenty of charge to light the bulbs come nightfall. Once it's charged up, you can control the bulbs using the included remote, setting brightness and lighting modes, as well as a deactivation timer. Both the bulbs and the central unit are weatherproof, so you can leave them outside year-round — and yes, solar panels even work when it's snowing out.
Not only has this nifty lighting setup earned an Amazon's Choice badge, but it's got a hearty 4.4 out of 5 rating from Amazon shoppers, one of whom called it an excellent purchase in every way, loving the vibe it creates in their yard. Another user appreciated both the lights' overall sturdiness and the convenience of the programmable timer.
Zechuan Solar Bug Zapper
If you're spending a lot of time outside, either while camping or in your own backyard, you'll likely have to contend with the persistent scourge of annoying insects like mosquitos and gnats. Rather than let buzzing pests ruin your outdoor times, get them off your back with a Zechuan Solar Bug Zapper, available on Amazon for $59.99.
This bug-zapping lantern can be stood or hung just about anywhere in your yard or campsite, drawing winged pests into a powerful electrical jolt. It can be quickly charged via its concealed USB-C port, but you can also leave it out in the sun during the day to charge via its top solar panel. The zapper can automatically detect ambient lighting, powering on when it gets dark and powering down when the sun rises. Cleaning out insects is as simple as detaching the inner trap and shaking them loose. For extra convenience, the zapper has a lamp on top which doubles as an SOS signal.
This bug zapper has earned a solid 4 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, with one user praising it both for camping and for saving power when zapping bugs on the patio. Another user echoed these sentiments, calling it a must-have for anyone who likes spending time outside.
Quality gadgets shine through
