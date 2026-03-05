Pennsylvania's New License Plates Are Causing Toll Cameras To Malfunction

Design changes to the Pennsylvania license plate are causing people to receive wrongfully attributed bills or traffic fees. It all has to do with the automated toll and camera systems and the license plate recognition software powering them. To celebrate America's 250th birthday, the state license plate was refreshed to feature the Liberty Bell, a new slogan ("Let freedom ring"), and small changes for the overall style, which included altering the font for the numbers and lettering.

As a result of those changes, cameras and license recognition systems are reportedly reading the new 0 as the number 8, changing the final plate number and resulting in the wrong person or driver getting a bill. PennDOT has released a statement on the matter, explaining, "The addition of the slash through the zero was intended to help differentiate between the 0 and the letter O, which both the license plate readers (LPR) and human eye have had difficulty differentiating on past registration plates."

Automated cameras and recognition systems are the source of the problem here. There have long been concerns over their accuracy, and it certainly seems like there should be a system of checks and balances put in place before those bills or fines go out to potential drivers. A prescient idea considering one of the biggest U.S. cities is installing automated speed cameras to dole out hefty fines.