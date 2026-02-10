One Of The Biggest US Cities Is Installing Automatic Speed Cameras With Hefty Fines
Imagine if a camera caught you going above the speed limit and you immediately received a fine — no questions asked, no chance to explain yourself. That's exactly what Los Angeles drivers might experience when the city installs 125 automated speed cameras later in 2026.
The decision to use automated speed cameras stems from an effort to reduce the role of judges in early penalty decisions. The California Highway Patrol issues approximately 1,600 citations each month to drivers caught traveling faster than 100 mph. The huge number of violations creates a significant burden for the judicial system and the DMV, making the new automated camera program necessary for cracking down on offenders.
According to Assembly Bill 645, drivers who are caught speeding by the new automatic cameras will be fined $500 if they exceed 100 miles per hour. There are fines for lesser offenses, too. Exceeding the speed limit by 11-15 mph results in a $50 fine, 16-25 mph over the limit is $100, and speeding by 26 mph or more is $200. Los Angeles will have the largest deployment of automated speed cameras in California, but similar efforts are underway in San Francisco, San Jose, Glendale, Oakland, and Long Beach as well.
How automated speed cameras work
California's automatic speed cameras will work similarly to red light cams. They detect when a vehicle is exceeding the posted speed limit and quickly capture the license plate numbers. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has stated that warning notices will be put in place for the first 60 calendar days of the cameras being installed, giving local drivers ample time to become aware of the new system. Additionally, warnings will be issued to first-time offenders who are caught exceeding the speed limit by 11-15 mph by the cameras. Beyond those considerations, though, speeding drivers will begin receiving automatic fines once the cameras are in place throughout the city.
The owner of a vehicle that was clocked for speeding by the automatic cameras will receive a ticket in the mail at the address associated with the license plate registration. It doesn't matter if you drive responsibly 99% of the time — even if you have one of the best dash cams money can buy, using it to prove your safe driving habits likely won't keep you from receiving an automated ticket.
It is reasonable to assume that, like any other speeding ticket in California, automated tickets will include information on payment methods and deadlines. You can usually pay traffic tickets online, through the mail, or in person at the court.
The effect of automated speed cameras on road safety
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation cites a case study by StreetLight in which the use of speed cameras reduced excessive speeding on Philadelphia's most dangerous road by 90%. There were 36% fewer car crashes and 50% fewer traffic deaths on that road in the first seven months following the installation of cameras. The city of Los Angeles hopes to see similarly positive effects on road safety. With the inclusion of an automated ticketing system, the improvements could be even more profound due to the implication of guaranteed penalties.
One possible side effect of automatic speed ticketing might be an increased reliance on smart car features. More and more drivers who are worried about penalties might seek out reliable electric vehicles with intelligent speed assistance to make sure they don't exceed the limit. Reducing distractions with Apple CarPlay is another way that drivers might make sure they're obeying speed limits moment-by-moment. These are advancements that everyone should keep in mind because, if the automated speed cameras in Los Angeles prove successful, it's entirely possible for them to start popping up all over the place.