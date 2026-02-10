One Of The Biggest US Cities Is Installing Automatic Speed Cameras With Hefty Fines

Imagine if a camera caught you going above the speed limit and you immediately received a fine — no questions asked, no chance to explain yourself. That's exactly what Los Angeles drivers might experience when the city installs 125 automated speed cameras later in 2026.

The decision to use automated speed cameras stems from an effort to reduce the role of judges in early penalty decisions. The California Highway Patrol issues approximately 1,600 citations each month to drivers caught traveling faster than 100 mph. The huge number of violations creates a significant burden for the judicial system and the DMV, making the new automated camera program necessary for cracking down on offenders.

According to Assembly Bill 645, drivers who are caught speeding by the new automatic cameras will be fined $500 if they exceed 100 miles per hour. There are fines for lesser offenses, too. Exceeding the speed limit by 11-15 mph results in a $50 fine, 16-25 mph over the limit is $100, and speeding by 26 mph or more is $200. Los Angeles will have the largest deployment of automated speed cameras in California, but similar efforts are underway in San Francisco, San Jose, Glendale, Oakland, and Long Beach as well.