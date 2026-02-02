The 7 Most Reliable Electric Vehicle Brands, According To Consumer Reports

There are several benefits to switching from a gasoline- or diesel-powered car to an all-electric vehicle, including lower operating costs and the elimination of emissions. However, if you're thinking about taking the plunge, you're going to have to be careful with your choice of purchase in the face of rising electric vehicle prices. That's because, with all the wonderful technology in these cars, reliability isn't one of their strongest suits. Fortunately, Consumer Reports provides an in-depth look at the most reliable electric vehicle brands across the categories of electric cars, electric luxury cars, electric SUVs, electric luxury SUVs, and electric pickup trucks.

Overall, the reliability of electric cars is still nowhere near that of those with internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles have about 80% more problems on average than cars that run on gasoline, and many of these issues are because of their newer designs, "so some kinks still continue to be worked out," according to Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. This isn't meant to discourage you from buying an electric vehicle, but rather to help you set the right expectations.

If you want to move forward with buying an all-electric vehicle, these are the brands we recommend, based on Consumer Reports' predicted reliability scores for 2026 models and reliability scores for 2023 to 2025 models. We've supplemented Consumer Reports' findings with reviews from reputable websites and owners' comments on social networks to help you make your decision.