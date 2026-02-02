The 7 Most Reliable Electric Vehicle Brands, According To Consumer Reports
There are several benefits to switching from a gasoline- or diesel-powered car to an all-electric vehicle, including lower operating costs and the elimination of emissions. However, if you're thinking about taking the plunge, you're going to have to be careful with your choice of purchase in the face of rising electric vehicle prices. That's because, with all the wonderful technology in these cars, reliability isn't one of their strongest suits. Fortunately, Consumer Reports provides an in-depth look at the most reliable electric vehicle brands across the categories of electric cars, electric luxury cars, electric SUVs, electric luxury SUVs, and electric pickup trucks.
Overall, the reliability of electric cars is still nowhere near that of those with internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles have about 80% more problems on average than cars that run on gasoline, and many of these issues are because of their newer designs, "so some kinks still continue to be worked out," according to Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. This isn't meant to discourage you from buying an electric vehicle, but rather to help you set the right expectations.
If you want to move forward with buying an all-electric vehicle, these are the brands we recommend, based on Consumer Reports' predicted reliability scores for 2026 models and reliability scores for 2023 to 2025 models. We've supplemented Consumer Reports' findings with reviews from reputable websites and owners' comments on social networks to help you make your decision.
BMW
German manufacturer BMW has a presence in the electric luxury car and electric SUV markets, with the BMW i4 and BMW i5 featuring the highest predicted reliability scores among 2026 electric luxury cars. The 2025 models of the BMW i4 and BMW i5 went first and second as the best electric vehicles, according to Consumer Reports' reviews. Those numbers are higher for the 2026 models, which means there's a good chance for the two electric vehicles to again grab Consumer Reports' top ratings this year.
The reliability of the BMW i4 is one of its strongest selling points, according to EV.com, and its 2024 model has the second-highest reliability score from Consumer Reports across all categories from 2023 to 2025. Over on Reddit, the general sentiment on the BMW i4 is generally positive, save for some minor issues, such as the charger door sticking. The same goes for the BMW i5, as it's viewed as a reliable electric vehicle, but with owners also reporting problems with the charger lid, along with issues with the responsiveness of the buttons on the steering wheel.
Ford
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Ford F-150 Lightning are models from the American vehicle brand that have received reliability scores from Consumer Reports, with the electric SUV earning higher ratings in this area than the electric pickup truck. In fact, the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E rates a reliability score nearly as high as Toyota's offerings, which is an impressive feat. The predicted reliability score of the 2026 model dips to a lower figure, but is still at a respectable rating.
The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't just one of the best electric vehicles under $50,000, based on Consumer Reports reviews. It is fast, too, as the Mach-E GT variant is among the quickest electric vehicles, with a top speed of 124 miles per hour from a dual-motor, All-Wheel Drive setup that generates 480 horsepower. Forbes described the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E as the leading alternative to the Tesla Model Y for those seeking an electric SUV, thanks to its attractive design and solid build quality. Additionally, posts on the Mustang Mach-E Owners Facebook page are overwhelmingly positive. While there are a few people flagging issues with the software, those are usually fixed by an over-the-air update.
Kia
South Korea-based Kia makes it to this list because of the reliability ratings of the Kia Niro Electric, which are much higher compared to its EV6 and EV9 electric SUVs. The 2025 model of the Kia Niro Electric received the highest reliability score among all the vehicles under Consumer Reports' electric cars category from 2023 to 2025. There's a significant decline in the predicted reliability score for its 2026 model, but it's still good enough for second place in its category.
Reviews from Redditors on older models of the Kira Niro Electric praise its excellent build quality and dependability, with maintenance limited to just tire rotations and fluid checks, but some owners have experienced issues with its inconsistent air conditioning performance and slow charging speed. In 2024, TopGear said the Kia Niro Electric was "the Niro to have" because its range and price were a pretty tough combination to beat, though it remains to be seen if its 2026 model will continue that trend.
Lexus
Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of Japan-based Toyota, is the prime example of consistency in Consumer Reports' reliability ratings for electric vehicles with the Lexus RZ. The electric luxury SUV didn't receive a reliability score for its 2025 model, but for its 2023 and 2024 models, and the predicted reliability score of its 2026 model, the Lexus RZ secured solid grades, achieving the top or second-place spot in the Electric Luxury SUV category.
Redditors recommend the Lexus RZ if you're not planning to take long drives with it, since common complaints about the electric luxury SUV are its limited range and slow charging time. There have also been issues with its air conditioning system and its software with the navigation screen. Outside of these, the Lexus RZ is a dependable vehicle and is packed with safety features. A reviewer with Auto Express described it in 2023 as "the safest car I've ever driven," with technology such as safe-exit assist that will prevent you from opening your door if there's passing traffic and a support brake that kicks in as an emergency stop if the car is about to hit anything. All the alerts and warnings might take time getting used to, though.
Nissan
Japan-headquartered Nissan is on this list not because of the Nissan Leaf, a popular electric car, but because of the Nissan Ariya. Its 2024 model has the third-highest reliability score among all electric SUVs in that year, and its 2026 model has the second-highest predicted reliability score in the category.
Nissan has a good track record on reliability, and this carries over to the Nissan Ariya, according to Auto Express. This is echoed by posts on the Nissan Ariya Owners Group page on Facebook and on Reddit, with many people driving the electric SUV claiming that they have had no issues with it after a year or more. There are a handful of comments on software issues, but nothing major. Unfortunately, if you're in the U.S., the Nissan Ariya is one of the electric vehicles that won't make it to 2026, with the electric SUV available in Canada and the brand's home country of Japan.
Subaru
The only electric vehicle by Japanese brand Subaru to receive a reliability score from Consumer Reports is the Subaru Solterra, an electric SUV. Despite low reliability scores for its 2023 and 2024 models, its 2025 model holds the second-highest reliability score among 2023 to 2025 electric SUV models, and the third-highest across all categories. Unfortunately, the predicted reliability score for the 2026 model of the Subaru Solterra drops back down to a middling rating.
According to Reddit, compressor failures, rear motor issues, and battery drain problems plagued the 2023 and 2024 models of the Subaru Solterra, but the 2025 model is much more reliable, according to Redditors. The electric SUV's charging speed and range are relatively lacking compared to alternatives from other brands, but it's a great commuter car for shorter distances, such as taking kids to school and going to the office. According to The Drive, the 2026 Subaru Solterra addressed the major shortcomings of earlier models, with an improved powertrain and longer range.
Tesla
U.S.-based Tesla is the only brand with models that received reliability ratings from Consumer Reports across all electric vehicle categories. It's only the Tesla Model Y that earned a high predicted reliability score for its 2026 model, though, as the electric SUV recovered from a steady decline in its reliability score from 2023 to 2025. All other Tesla vehicles, namely the Model 3, the Model S, the Model X, and the Cybertruck, have middling to low predicted reliability scores for their 2026 models.
The Tesla Model Y has been notorious for unreliability, as it ranked last in the TÜV Report 2026 among all two-to-three-year-old cars with a 17.3% defect rate, according to Electrek. Tesla is also the least reliable used car brand long term, according to Consumer Reports. However, the Tesla Model Y refresh helped boost the predicted reliability score for its 2026 model, while also making it one of the electric vehicles that owners actually love, according to Consumer Reports. According to reviews from Redditors, the new electric SUV is performing very well, with an excellent driving experience, dependable range, and comfortable interiors.
How we chose the most reliable electric vehicle brands
In putting together this list of electric vehicle brands, we looked at Consumer Reports' reliability scores for the 2023 to 2025 models and the predicted reliability scores for the 2026 models. The reliability scores are based on member surveys on any issues encountered with the vehicles over the previous 12 months at up to 20 trouble spots. These include the powertrain, engine, electrical system, suspension, brakes, and many other aspects of the vehicle. Additional weight is given to problems that are more likely to sideline the car and will be more expensive to get fixed. Meanwhile, the predicted reliability scores indicate how well a new model will perform, accounting for the vehicle's overall reliability over the previous three years.
In choosing the electric vehicle brands for this roundup, we selected the seven manufacturers with the highest predicted reliability scores, each with a reliability score of at least 60 for at least one of their 2023 to 2025 models. This is to balance history and expectations regarding each brand's reliability.
Our choices for the most reliable electric vehicle brands are based on Consumer Reports' reliability scores, supplemented by reviews from reputable websites and comments on social media. If you're considering buying an all-electric car and reliability is a top priority, our recommended brands are a good place to start.