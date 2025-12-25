5 Of The Best Electric Vehicles Under $50k, According To Consumer Reports
Though sales of electric vehicles have softened recently, the demand hasn't completely gone away. While unreliable electric vehicles are on the market, good ones continue to be a top choice for those who care about the environment and would like to rely less on petroleum and traditional energy sources. Buying a used EV is recommended if you want to save money, but if you're looking for the latest technology, you have more than enough new cars to choose from.
Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and other manufacturers offer more EV options now than a few years ago. With so many models, you may feel overwhelmed when searching for a new EV. To help with that endeavor, we chose five electric vehicles that cost under $50,000 and have positive Consumer Reports reviews, which refines the list of cars that fit your needs if you're on a budget.
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6, an EV that stands out for reliability, is the brand's latest four-door electric sedan. It has a suggested retail price that ranges from $37,850 to $54,600, depending on the trim. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was highly rated by Consumer Reports, beating cars such as the 2025 Tesla Model 3 and the 2025 Nissan Leaf. That's partly due to its longer range of nearly 350 miles and its smooth driving feel, which is even better around corners. Aesthetically, not much is different with this year's model, which isn't a bad thing since the Ioniq 6 has a very distinct look that will appeal to some. The cabin is also quieter and more comfortable. The one drawback of this vehicle is the limited cargo space, which can be expanded by folding the rear seats — creating the new problem of a lack of seating.
The Ioniq 6which is available in all-wheel or rear-wheel drive options, has a range of 342 miles on the SE Long Range trim. However, the more affordable SE Standard Range option has a max estimated battery range of 240 miles. With a 320-horsepower engine on the AWD SE model, the Ioniq can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The RWD SE, while not as quick, is still impressive, reaching 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.
The Ioniq 6 comes with all the modern trappings you might expect, such as a backup camera, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, rear parking aid, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.
2025 Mustang Mach-E
Ford's 2025 Mustang Mach-E is the result of a clash between a legacy muscle car brand and modern EV tech. The price of the Ford EV ranges between $37,995 and $54,995, making it an attractive option if you're seeking a cheaper sport SUV. The 2025 models are more affordable than ever, with Ford choosing to cut prices and beef up the interior by adding a new heat pump to all models, designed to keep the cabin cooler. The new models have an updated infotainment system, and some trims feature Ford's BlueCruise driving assist. According to testers, the car wasn't as fun to drive as a real muscle car with a combustion engine. The acceleration picks up quickly but tends to drop off after 60 mph.
The Mustang Mach-E has an undeniably sporty look, and it backs it up with an equally sporty engine. The AWD GT is the fastest option for the Mach-E, with a power-hungry 480-horsepower engine that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat — quicker than the V8 Mustang Dark Horse. More affordable trims aren't as quick as the GT, like the base Select option with its 266-horsepower engine. When it comes to estimated battery range, the Select model can go up to 260 miles. The GT, on the other hand, has an estimated battery range of 280 miles, which is only 20 miles higher. The Select and Premium trims both come in either RWD or AWD, while the GT is AWD only.
As far as other features go, the Mustang Mach-E has a 15.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. It has safety features such as a blind spot monitor, rear collision mitigation, and lane departure warning.
2025 Kia Niro Electric
The Kia Niro Electric is the most affordable vehicle on this list, with prices for all models ranging from $39,600 to $44,600. The Niro Electric is not a spec-heavy car, but Consumer Reports ranks it close to the 2025 Tesla Model 3 and considers it more reliableThe front-wheel drive model comes in two trims, Wind and Wave, both of which have the same 201-horsepower engine. The 0 to 60 mph time of 6.7 seconds is nothing to write home about, and neither is the 253 miles of estimated battery range, though there are ways to extend this electric vehicle's range. When it comes to safety features, the Niro Electric has the essential ones: backup camera, blind spot monitor, front collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The 10.3-inch infotainment touch display is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2025 Kia Niro EV has a fun, appealing aesthetic and plenty of convenient features, but its speed is far from impressive. The car has so-so acceleration, a very average range, and slow charging. Though its specs fail to create a lasting impression, there are no glaring issues that make it a dealbreaker. It's simply a solid, affordable electric vehicle.
2025 Nissan Ariya
With models that start as low as $39,770, the Nissan Ariya is a competitively priced electric SUV with higher, more luxurious trims that fall under the target price of $50,000. Consumer Reports considers the 2025 Ariya the most reliable electric SUV.
The car comes in four trim levels, some of which offer both FWD and AWD drivetrains. The base model Engage, for instance, is available in either option. The FWD Engage has a 214-horsepower engine, while the AWD version has a much beefier 335-horsepower engine for only $4,000 more. The Engage+ AWD, which costs $46,865, has a 389-horsepower engine and can go from 0 to 60 mph in five seconds flat. The estimated battery range varies between the many different trims, with the Engage AWD having the lowest range at 205 miles and the Evolve+ having the highest at 289 miles. While the range on the Evolve+ is fine for an EV that size, the range on the base model is lacking and is one of the main issues with this EV. Additionally, reviewers claim the Ariya offered a smooth ride, though it didn't feel much fun to drive because it lacks a sportier feel.
Safety is one of the top reasons to pick the 2025 Nissan Ariya. Every trim level has five stars in the Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The frontal crash test, side crash test, and rollover test are all at four stars or higher. Aside from safety, this Nissan EV has plenty of other features, like the dual 12.3-inch infotainment displays and collision mitigation.
2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron
The 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron is another EV recommended by Consumer Reports. While the SUV can sell for over $58,000 on the high end, more affordable trims start at $49,800. While reviewers felt that this EV wasn't exciting to drive, it's nevertheless an Audi that delivers a luxury vehicle experience at a lower price point. While it's one of the most reliable electric luxury SUVs, it performs below the expectations of most owners.
There are many trims available for the Q4 E-Tron, though only the Premium RWD model is under the target price of $50,000. This model has a 282-horsepower engine, which is underpowered compared to the other trims, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. That said, this model has one of the best estimated battery ranges at 288 miles. Other models top out at 258 miles.
Audi's Q4 E-Tron is a luxury car, and that means tons of features. For starters, the SUV has an 11.6-inch infotainment display and a heads-up display with augmented reality, which is able to show navigational information. You also get a sunroof, heated seats, a backup camera, a blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, and a lot more.
How we chose the best EVs under $50k
Buying a car is not an easy decision, and we understand that. Our goal was to create a detailed list of top choices that fit our main criteria: electric vehicles with at least one trim under $50,000. The five EVs selected are from well-known manufacturers, like Audi and Hyundai. To provide accurate information, we mainly relied on Consumer Reports to find our top choices and Car and Driver for specifications, picking the options we believed offered the most value. Further, we focused on Consumer Reports reviews to weigh our decisions and looked into specific features and specs, such as the engine, vehicle range, safety features, and the 0 to 60 mph time.