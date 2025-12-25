5 Of The Best Electric Vehicles Under $50k, According To Consumer Reports

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6, an EV that stands out for reliability, is the brand's latest four-door electric sedan. It has a suggested retail price that ranges from $37,850 to $54,600, depending on the trim. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was highly rated by Consumer Reports, beating cars such as the 2025 Tesla Model 3 and the 2025 Nissan Leaf. That's partly due to its longer range of nearly 350 miles and its smooth driving feel, which is even better around corners. Aesthetically, not much is different with this year's model, which isn't a bad thing since the Ioniq 6 has a very distinct look that will appeal to some. The cabin is also quieter and more comfortable. The one drawback of this vehicle is the limited cargo space, which can be expanded by folding the rear seats — creating the new problem of a lack of seating.

The Ioniq 6which is available in all-wheel or rear-wheel drive options, has a range of 342 miles on the SE Long Range trim. However, the more affordable SE Standard Range option has a max estimated battery range of 240 miles. With a 320-horsepower engine on the AWD SE model, the Ioniq can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The RWD SE, while not as quick, is still impressive, reaching 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The Ioniq 6 comes with all the modern trappings you might expect, such as a backup camera, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, rear parking aid, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.