A New Shortage Could Raise Electric Vehicle Prices Even Further

It seems the recent RAM and chip shortages will affect more than just the consumer electronics industry, raising prices even in automotive, particularly electric and hybrid vehicles. Many are already anticipating laptops and new devices to change for the worse, compensating for rising costs and availability by including less total RAM. Worse yet, storage may even become a problem for upcoming device launches. But how exactly do these problems affect electric vehicle prices? It's not like an EV needs a GPU or traditional DRAM.

While that's generally correct, electric vehicles still require semiconductors, proprietary computing tech, and RAM, albeit configured for use with specialized systems. Newer EVs contain up to 3,000 semiconductors, while ICE vehicles contain 300 to 1000. It means that shortages create a ripple effect, especially when they involve materials shortages — like material used to create DRAM, semiconductors, and similar logic chips. The shortage is affecting DRAM, NAND Flash, HBM Memory, and other assembled components. The demand is high, supply cannot increase enough to match, and it's creating problems in many industries, ultimately causing prices to rise.

PC prices alone could skyrocket as much as 20% due to RAM shortages. New smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, general gadgets and tech, vehicles, including ICE vehicles, EVs, hybrids, all these products may see prices rise as a result of shortages.