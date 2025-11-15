5 Electric Vehicles That Won't Make It To 2026

Products rise and fall like the changing tides of the sea. Some go away, new ones launch — it's a never-ending dance between manufacturers and consumers that touches nearly every industry, including automotive. Vehicles can get phased out because they don't sell well, new or improved models become available, or something else entirely, like the parent company going under. In any case, there are a host of electric vehicles on the market this year that look like they won't be around for much longer, and certainly not in 2026.

If you're interested in owning one, you might want to hurry up and order, funds willing, because once they're gone, they're probably gone for good. Depending on how much used stock is available, that may or may not be an exaggeration. It depends on the market and how in demand these vehicles truly are.

Just to provide a few quick examples, some electric vehicles that are already gone, but not forgotten, include the Ford Focus Electric, Ford Ranger EV, Fiat 500e, BMW i3 (here's what happened), Toyota RAV4 EV, and Chevrolet S-10 EV (here are 13 EVs that have been discontinued in the U.S.). As for the electric vehicles that won't make it to 2026, here are five others that will make a few folks wince.