Why Consumer Reports Show That EV Trucks Are Among The Least Reliable On The Market

Trucks are known as tough, strong, and versatile. They have to be to perform tasks like towing or hauling. Moreover, weak performance is not going to cut it for off-road adventures. At least, that's the case with standard gas-powered trucks. The electric variety, however, paints a different picture according to data from Consumer Reports. The information reveals that EV trucks are among the least reliable on the market. Some examples include the Rivian R1T, Sierra EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Silverado EV. Notoriously, Tesla has issued recalls for the Cybertruck on numerous occasions.

As the name implies, Consumer Reports relies on present owners sharing their experiences through surveys and questionnaires. Vehicle scores factor in road-test performance, reliability ratings, safety ratings, and owner satisfaction. Another interesting development is that there's a slight disconnect between reliability ratings and consumer satisfaction. While EV trucks can be unreliable, it doesn't necessarily mean owners are unhappy with them — which is the case with the Rivian R1T.