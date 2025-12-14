The 10 Most Reliable Electric SUVs In 2025 According To Consumer Reports

Trucks and SUVs overwhelmingly dominate car sales in the United States. This is in-part due to lobbied regulations that incentivize manufacturers to build and push "light trucks" over other vehicles, despite bypassing typical safety standards related to model structure and crashworthiness. Still, J.D. Power estimates show trucks and SUVs were on-pace to capture over 82% of new retail purchases in October 2025, so they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. With that in mind, in 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new standards to have 67% of all light trucks be fully electric vehicles by 2032. Just about every major car manufacturer has at least one electric SUV on the market in 2025, so it's worth keeping an eye on what the most reliable brands are today, both to keep your family safe on the road and to invest in future automotive developments.

EVs are already everywhere; according to the University of Michigan, over 20% of new car sales globally were electric in 2024, and the immense consumer market in China is a key part of this figure. While Tesla was once seen as all-but synonymous with the electric vehicle market, the proliferation of other options resulted in Tesla losing its majority share of EV sales in 2024. Having more electric SUVs to choose from is undoubtedly a boon for the average consumer, and Consumer Reports offers scoring data for the most reliable vehicles on the market (or coming soon) in 2025 as a place to start looking.