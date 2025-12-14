The 10 Most Reliable Electric SUVs In 2025 According To Consumer Reports
Trucks and SUVs overwhelmingly dominate car sales in the United States. This is in-part due to lobbied regulations that incentivize manufacturers to build and push "light trucks" over other vehicles, despite bypassing typical safety standards related to model structure and crashworthiness. Still, J.D. Power estimates show trucks and SUVs were on-pace to capture over 82% of new retail purchases in October 2025, so they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. With that in mind, in 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new standards to have 67% of all light trucks be fully electric vehicles by 2032. Just about every major car manufacturer has at least one electric SUV on the market in 2025, so it's worth keeping an eye on what the most reliable brands are today, both to keep your family safe on the road and to invest in future automotive developments.
EVs are already everywhere; according to the University of Michigan, over 20% of new car sales globally were electric in 2024, and the immense consumer market in China is a key part of this figure. While Tesla was once seen as all-but synonymous with the electric vehicle market, the proliferation of other options resulted in Tesla losing its majority share of EV sales in 2024. Having more electric SUVs to choose from is undoubtedly a boon for the average consumer, and Consumer Reports offers scoring data for the most reliable vehicles on the market (or coming soon) in 2025 as a place to start looking.
2023 Nissan Ariya
The 2023 Ariya is considered one of the most reliable EVs available, at least according to Consumer Reports. With a base model that starts at an MSRP of $43,190, this car can reach 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds with the dual motor all-wheel drive in the Engage+, Evolve+, and Platinum+ models (there are also front-wheel drive variants). Furthermore, the Ariya has an EPA estimated driving range that hovers between 205 and 304 miles, depending on the model, and has a minimum standard battery capacity of 63 kWh.
The base model 2023 Nissan Ariya gets 109 MPGe in the city and 94 MPGe on the highway, with standard safety features alongside consumer benefits like Apple CarPlay integration and a virtual key that's compatible with Apple Watches. Reviews like Car and Driver criticized Nissan's EV for its "polarizing" aesthetic style, and CNET pointed to more tactile concerns like laggy haptic feedback on certain controls and a flimsy gear shifter. However, the SUV has been overall well-received. Unfortunately, Nissan has paused production of the Ariya model for U.S. markets, which makes it one of a number of electric vehicles that won't make it to 2026.
2025 Lexus RZ
Some of the official numbers for Consumer Reports' reliability ratings on electric SUVs have yet to be finalized, but there are prospective scores for recently released EVs like the 2025 Lexus RZ; in this case, the RZ promises to be one of the most reliable options on the market. The all-electric model for Toyota's luxury brand first launched in 2023, but the 2025 SKU is headlined by the integration of a steer-by-wire system designed to make for smoother drives on winding roads. Starting at an MSRP of $43,975, the Lexus RZ comes in front- and all-wheel drive models, and can hit 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds on the RZ450e model. With mileage around 115 MPGe in the city and 98 MPGe on the highway using standard 18-inch tires on that same model, there's certainly a lot to like about this EV.
Yet it's not all positive for Lexus. Consumer Reports criticized the RZ for its slow charging speed, as well as its lackluster driving range, given the internal tech. It's said to be luxurious and comfortable, but held back by a range that just scratches up against 200 miles at a minimum. This relatively new car also has two recalls on record based on problems with its rear-view camera display and potentially broken defrosting systems.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai's all-electric 4-door SUV received recognition as an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ in 2024, with just a few dings on features like its non-curve adaptive high beams, lackluster front crash prevention systems, and too-deep child seat anchors. That being said, it has incredibly reliable, top-notch crashworthiness and crash avoidance tech for a vehicle whose starting MSRP is $41,800, and thus scores well with Consumer Reports. With rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models, performance specs will vary for the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Rear-wheel drive models can go from 0 to 60 in 7.4 seconds with a driving range of 220 miles, whereas all-wheel drive models can go from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds with a driving range of 260 miles. Fuel economy will be similar regardless, hitting an average of 123 MPGe in the city and 93 MPGe on the highway.
The aforementioned IIHS comments are not the only complaints that have been levied at the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The car also has a considerably tiny front trunk, an awkwardly wide turning radius, and no wireless integration with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Testing by reviewers like The Road Beat has also found the car to get less than 3 miles per kWh out of its low-end 58 kWh battery (though certain models juice this up to 77.4 kWh). Even so, with its strong suite of driving features and quick charging time, the Ioniq is a reliable brand worth keeping an eye on.
2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron
Audi first unveiled its cutting-edge E-Tron Sportback EV back in 2017, and nearly a decade later, Audi has potentially one of the most reliable electric SUVs on the market, thanks to the Q4 E-Tron, at least according to Consumer Reports. With rear- and all-wheel drive models that start at an MSRP of $51,095, the 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron has a 77 kWh battery that opens up an average driving range of 288 miles on the 45 model (or 258 miles on the all-wheel drive model). The EPA-rated fuel economy on the 45 model sits around 125 MPGe in the city and 104 MPGe on the highway, and the car can hit 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds.
Prospective Audi buyers should know that while this car is reliable, it doesn't hit all the same highs in terms of IIHS safety standards as other vehicles in its class. Though the car is considered a Top Safety Pick, it has lowered scores for certain headlight options, front crash prevention systems, and seatbelt reminders. Moreover, the 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron received a failing grade in IIHS crash tests due to significant damage to the test dummy's chest. This may be a reliable car with luxurious features and comfortable rides, but there are plenty of other options available if you're worried about its crashworthiness.
2023 Genesis GV60
Genesis first released its luxury SUV, the GV60, in 2023 with limited availability at select retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. With a higher-end starting MSRP of $58,890, this all-wheel drive vehicle can be upgraded to a "Performance" model for around $10K more. This more expensive trim offers greater horsepower that can jump to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, as well as additional benefits such as electronically controlled suspension. Regardless of which model you buy, all versions have a 77.4 kWh battery pack with an estimated 248-mile driving range.
The Genesis GV60 is one of the more highly rated vehicles for reliability by Consumer Reports over the last few years. Ironically, this car is cheaper than several EVs Consumer Reports says you should avoid, such as the $110,000 Mercedes-Benz EQE luxury SUV. The GV60 gets good mileage – 97 MPGe in the city and 82 MPGe on the highway for an all-wheel drive model — and has over 500 pounds of torque. However, reviewers at The Road Beat and Motor Trend noted the car seems to have a lot of cheap-feeling parts, mediocre tires, and odd missing features like no wireless CarPlay integration. Since Consumer Reports predicts that the 2025 model GV60 will boast a higher score, fans may not have to wait long for Genesis to iron out these issues.
2025 Mini Countryman
An all-electric SUV might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you picture the British auto manufacturer behind the popular Mini Cooper, but it is breaking into that market in a big way with the Mini Countryman. This all-wheel drive EV boasts the same luxurious attention to detail on its interior aesthetics as the rest of the Mini lineup, with additional benefits like a centralized OLED touchscreen. In terms of numbers, Consumer Reports predicts the Countryman will be one of the most reliable electric SUVs on the market this year, able to hit 94 MPGe in the city and 88 MPGe on the highway with a 60 mph time of just 4.8 seconds.
One big drawback with the Countryman is its relatively low driving range compared to other vehicles on the market, with an EPA estimate of only around 212 miles alongside its smaller 64.7 kWh battery that charges slowly. Also, reviewers at Top Gear said the Countryman has a very heavy, stiff-feeling drive, which isn't typical for a manufacturer so well-known for its sleek, small cars. This EV is a particularly cheap option in its weight class with a base MSRP around $46,375. With so many other cars on the market that offer more for just a bit higher price tag, it's worth considering your options.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Motor Company is one of the oldest and most acclaimed auto manufacturers out there, but today it is perhaps best known for the F-Series pickup trucks that have spent over 40 years topping the list of best-selling vehicles in the U.S. Though the company has rolled out an electric F-150 Lightning and delayed its all-electric Ford Maverick, Consumer Reports points to the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E as one of the most reliable EVs on the market. With its available all-wheel drive build, 224 to 314-mile driving range, and 70 kWh battery (jumping to 91 kWh on different powertrains), all starting at an MSRP as low as $43,000, it's easy to see why.
In fact, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was voted best electric SUV by U.S. News & World Report in 2022. The car was praised for its mileage, which reaches 110 MPGe in the city and 96 MPGe on the highway (88 MPGe in the city and 75 MPGe on the highway for certain models), but the car has a few cons, such as poor rear visibility. That being said, this reliable EV was subject to a few prominent recalls that you should note if you're interested in buying one. Some Mach-Es built between 2020 and 2022 have problems with overheating battery systems, and some 2022 models have easily breakable right rear halfshafts. Be sure to get your Ford Mustang checked out if you think it might fit these criteria.
2025 Kia EV9
With successful EV endeavors such as the 2022 Kia EV6 under its belt, South Korean manufacturer Kia is busy working away at vehicles like the 2025 Kia EV9, which Consumer Reports predicts will be one of the most reliable electric SUVs released this year. The EV9's Light SR model starts at an MSRP of $54,900, but for that, you get an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ recipient — a lot of development was spent on the car's LATCH system that lets owners safely connect up to four child seats in the car at once.
The 2025 Kia EV9's base model is rear-wheel drive with a 76.1 kWh battery pack and a minimum 230-mile driving range. However, the car can be upgraded to all-wheel drive with a battery capacity of 99.8 kWh and a minimum 280-mile driving range. The EV9's base model gets 99 MPGe in the city, 77 MPGe on the highway, and hits 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds (7.7 seconds according to some sources). The only major complaints levied against this EV are that its third row of seats can make the interior space feel cramped, and an audible light rumble emanates from the center console. With that in mind, the future seems bright for Kia's luxury SUV line.
2023 Tesla Model Y
Though Tesla's Cybertruck is often in the crosshairs of news headlines, the 2023 Tesla Model Y has been positively received for its reliability by outlets such as Consumer Reports, and the car is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. At a starting MSRP of $45,630, the EV stands out for its five-star crash test rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, strong tech like an 80.5 kWh battery, and its laundry list of performance numbers. The Model Y's Performance model can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, has a 303-mile driving range (260 miles for the Standard Model), and gets 115 MPGe in the city (106 MPGe on the highway).
That being said, reviewers from Motor Trend feel the Tesla Model Y's flaws are frequent and hard to ignore. The IIHS reported that headlights vary in quality by model, and according to Kelley Blue Book, the car has been criticized for jumpy acceleration, sharp steering, hard suspension, and "patchy build quality." As with other EVs Consumer Reports has reviewed, including the Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60, the Model Y is also missing consumer-friendly features such as CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Tesla is still currently worth considering as the proverbial head of the pack when it comes to EV manufacturers, but do your own research before hopping in the driver's seat.
2024 BMW iX
Hitting the lower end of the Consumer Reports reliability scores, BMW's iX comes in swinging with a minimum MSRP of $75,150. In fact, depending on the trim and other optional features, this EV can reach six-figure prices: around $112,495. For that cost, BMW offers its signature lap of luxury with some of the best range, charging times, and power on the market. The iX xDrive50 model has a 105.2 kWh battery that gives it a range of over 300 miles. Furthermore, the EV is able to hit 60 mph in around 4 seconds while getting comparable 86 MPGe in the city and 85 MPGe on the highway.
BMW is also following in Tesla's footsteps with prominent advertising for its large curved display screen that can stream high-resolution videos and smartphone-integrated video games. That said, BMW claims drivers rely more on its own navigation systems than features like Apple CarPlay, and thus the manufacturer is not currently planning to support the new CarPlay Ultra. Many reviews point to a smooth, comfortable ride that is unfortunately plagued by a bevy of added costs for various useful features beyond the base package. Still, for EV enthusiasts with a thick wallet who look to Consumer Reports as a bible of sorts, it's probably worth that price tag.
Methodology
This article was written using data provided by Consumer Reports, which offers reliability scores on a scale from 0 to 100 based on factors such as MPGe, time to dry brake, and mileage in both city and highway settings. Selections for every EV featured were made utilizing overall scores in datasheets for 2022, 2023, 2024, and the prospective reliability metric featured in Consumer Reports' 2025 data. Then, the numbers were corroborated or pulled from official manufacturer documentation and sites like Kelley Blue Book. The results were organized in order from highest to lowest reliability score.
The selection of vehicles in this article was pulled from different categories of Electric SUVs as delineated by Consumer Reports, including 3-row SUVs and luxury SUVs, with the intent of not repeating specific vehicle models across different years of production. For example, if we went by raw reliability scores, this article would have included the 2022 and 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E. To prevent such overlaps, we only included the repeat model with the higher score. To maintain parity between each selected vehicle, we opted to include metrics such as battery size, driving range, MPGe in various settings, and the starting MSRP for base models.
Further details to differentiate each vehicle were provided by online crash test results, reviews from smaller outlets, and recall announcements as offered by services like the NHTSA. These resources provided both positives, such as useful consumer features like Apple CarPlay integration, as well as safety features to look out for if someone is interested in purchasing a listed vehicle.