5 Electric Vehicles That Owners Actually Love, According To Consumer Reports

It's no longer uncommon to see electric vehicles on the road wherever you may go, but there are a lot of car buyers who still have reservations about owning one. Even current owners of some EVs are hesitant to buy a second one, with things like vehicle range, limited charging infrastructure, and the initial price of the vehicle being some of the potential drawbacks. But there are also people who have great experiences to report — and manufacturers like BMW, Hyundai, and Rivian are just a few with models that are beloved by their owners.

Consumer Reports is a good reference for finding such vehicles, as it provides insights into long-term electric vehicle ownership through experiences shared by its members. Consumer Reports is able to assign vehicles a number of different scores this way. In addition to road test and overall scores, it provides a predicted owner satisfaction score that can be helpful for those in search of the right EV for their driving needs. Consumer Reports recently dove into which EVs current owners would be willing to purchase for a second time, and we've sorted through the data to find some rides that owners are quite satisfied with.