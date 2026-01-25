5 Electric Vehicles That Owners Actually Love, According To Consumer Reports
It's no longer uncommon to see electric vehicles on the road wherever you may go, but there are a lot of car buyers who still have reservations about owning one. Even current owners of some EVs are hesitant to buy a second one, with things like vehicle range, limited charging infrastructure, and the initial price of the vehicle being some of the potential drawbacks. But there are also people who have great experiences to report — and manufacturers like BMW, Hyundai, and Rivian are just a few with models that are beloved by their owners.
Consumer Reports is a good reference for finding such vehicles, as it provides insights into long-term electric vehicle ownership through experiences shared by its members. Consumer Reports is able to assign vehicles a number of different scores this way. In addition to road test and overall scores, it provides a predicted owner satisfaction score that can be helpful for those in search of the right EV for their driving needs. Consumer Reports recently dove into which EVs current owners would be willing to purchase for a second time, and we've sorted through the data to find some rides that owners are quite satisfied with.
BMW i5
BMW has given its midsize luxury sedan the electric works with the i5. It comes in a couple of different trims, with each providing a lot of access to technology and design features. Based on the vehicle's quickness, comfort, quiet cabin, and highway driving range of 295 miles, Consumer Reports gives the BMW i5 a road test score of 93 and an overall score of 85. BMW also gives its electric vehicle owners some peace of mind, with the BMW Charging Network providing one of the largest public charging networks in North America.
The i5 landed an owner satisfaction score of 96/100 in terms of driving experience, but it does come at a pretty steep price. The base model i5 eDrive40 starts at $67,100, with a performance model i5 M60 priced at $84,100. Consumer Reports thinks highly of the M60, stating it's one of the best cars tested. But owners seem to love all models of the BMW i5. It gets an 81 out of 100 predicted owner satisfaction score, and the lovability of the i5 is compounded by the fact that BMW has been declared the Consumer Reports Best Luxury Brand for three years in a row.
Tesla Model Y
A Tesla Model Y refresh happened for 2026, and Consumer Reports thinks highly of the vehicle in a general sense. Tesla has packed it with active safety and crash-avoidance features that include Lane Departure Assist and Forward Collision Warning. The Model Y can even utilize software and external cameras to prevent accidents from occurring. Consumer Reports scored the 2025 Model Y a 95 out of 100 when it comes to driving experience, and that goes a long way toward owner satisfaction.
Comfort is another area in which the Model Y scores high with Consumer Reports. The refreshed 2026 model comes with 74 cubic feet of cargo space and a fold-flat second-row seat. The interior is also designed with spaciousness in mind, and it includes heated front seats and a 15.4-inch touchscreen that can play movies in high resolution. Consumer Reports gives the Tesla Model Y an 82 out of 100 predicted owner satisfaction score, showing all of the features do live up to driver expectations.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Not only is the Hyundai Ioniq 6 among the most appreciated EVs according to Consumer Reports, but it's also among the best electric vehicles under $50k. The base model is well under $50,000, in fact, as the Ioniq 6 starts at $37,850. You'll get a lot of car for that price, with an estimated 342-mile range, up to 240 horsepower, and ultra-fast charging capability all part of the base model package. With a safety verdict score of 5 out of 5, Consumer Reports also finds this to be one of the safest electric vehicles on the road.
A lot goes into owner satisfaction scores, and while the Hyundai Ioniq 6 only manages a predicted owner satisfaction score of 77 out of 100, Consumer Reports also shows a lot of highs from its road test. Acceleration, handling, quick DC public charging, and a quiet cabin are just some of these. Additionally, Hyundai has positioned the Ioniq 6 as a vehicle for everyone. Numerous trims, colors, and motor options are available, with the premium trim Limited model starting at just over $51,000.
Cadillac Optiq
The Cadillac Optiq is a luxury electric SUV with 440 horsepower and an estimated range of 317 miles. This is Cadillac's smallest electric SUV, and its smooth ride, upscale interior, quick acceleration, and one-pedal driving feature are among the reasons the Optiq is high on the most-loved list. Consumer Reports gives it an overall score of 66 out of 100, but when it comes to predicted owner satisfaction, the Cadillac Optiq gets a much better 80 out of 100. Owner report give the Optiq an 87 our of 100 for driving experience, and an 87 out of 100 for comfort.
Cadillac gives the Optiq a lot of interior features that drivers will interact with regularly. It has a 19-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos available, as well as a 33-inch advanced LED display with 9K resolution. These help create a nice space to settle into, and they can go a long way toward creating a trustworthy relationship with owners. The base model Cadillac Optiq starts at about $51,000, though several trims are available, including a dual-motor AWD Optiq-V option that has 650 horsepower.
Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T presents a bit of a quandary, as Consumer Reports gives it an overall score of just 59 out of 100. It is, however, beloved by its owners, as Consumer Reports also gives it a predicted owner satisfaction score of 91 out of 100. Reliability is where the R1T loses footing versus other electric trucks. It scores just 18 out of 100 in this area, though Consumer Reports notes it's still a safe vehicle, garnering a 4 out of 5 safety verdict. The R1T's quiet cabin, sharp handling, and unique storage spaces are also of note.
But when it comes to owner satisfaction, the Rivian R1T and its wide range of features seem to far outweigh any reliability issues that may pop up. Ownership scores include a 92 out of 100 for driving experience and 92 out of 100 for comfort. It's the most-loved electric truck according to Consumer Reports, after all, and the base model comes with a dual-motor AWD system that delivers 533 horsepower and an estimated 270 miles of range. This motor gets the R1T from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, though faster versions are available, making the R1T one of the quickest EVs with impressive top speeds.