5 Of The Quickest EVs With Impressive Top Speeds

American muscle cars and turbocharged European sports cars spent decades dominating the stat sheets when it comes to acceleration. But electric vehicles are inherently more adept at getting off the line quickly, and they've been churning out impressive 0-to-60 times over the last 10 years or so. Top speeds are important when considering the overall speedy nature of a vehicle, but there's only so fast you can drive on public streets. That's why we'd like to focus our attention here on the thrill of acceleration.

The fastest street-legal vehicle currently available is the Aspark Owl. It's a Japanese-engineered electric supercar that's among the fastest ones and makes it from 0-to-60 mph in just 1.72 seconds. But the Owl is a limited-production vehicle, and it's not the kind of car many people can add to their garage. Electric vehicles with similar acceleration capabilities, however, are available from Tesla, Porsche, and even Ford. There are even some others out there that you might be surprised to find can keep up.