Consumer Reports Ranked Tesla As The Least Reliable Used Car Brand Long Term - Here's Why

At the end of each year, Consumer Reports ranks automotive brands on several factors, with one of the parameters being reliability. Simply put, the most reliable brands are ranked higher and the least reliable lower. The focus, as the report explains, is on five-to-ten-year-old models, and they make the argument that buying older used cars in that range with good reliability offers the most value, in the wake of rising costs, tariffs, and other challenges. That makes sense. But also in the report, Tesla ranks dead last at spot number 26, with an alarmingly low reliability score of 31, one point less than Jeep, and a few less than Ram.

This report specifically considers used or pre-owned models, and in Tesla's case, the cars factored into the score include the Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y. How is this score pertinent? Isn't Tesla improving its reliability across the board, earning the ninth spot in the list of most reliable new cars? Yes, but as confusing as it can be, both of these instances are true. The dead last ranking is in a report about used cars from five-to-ten years ago, a time when the company was facing many troubles with its new inventory. As new models were being developed and production ramped up, reliability suffered. The 2016 Tesla Model X is notoriously problematic. But this pattern is true of all new EVs, which have about 80 percent more problems than gas-only cars on average.

Tesla has made some notable strides since then. The Tesla Cybertruck's current reliability situation is a perfect example. The vehicle is still new, the technology is still new, and although Tesla has long been working with EV models, it's still going to take time to iron out the kinks in later generation releases.