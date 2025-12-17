Is The Tesla Cybertruck Actually Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck's design and aesthetics, but a unique outward appearance doesn't equate to performance — especially when referring to vehicles. Given that the all-electric truck has had a few recalls — the latest due to steel panels falling off – it makes one wonder how reliable the cyberpunk-ish vehicle really is. Consumer Reports has finished its testing, with updated scores on the Cybertruck, giving everyone a better idea of its reliability — and, well, it's not great. The score is fairly low. Below average, actually, and it's one of the lowest reliability scores for the brand altogether. Here's the thing, though. The Cybertruck is likely unreliable to date because it's new and the technology inside is new, rather than just being poorly built. Tesla's other vehicles have been through growing pains in the past, and as a result, reliability ratings have improved as the technology has improved.
Overall, the Tesla brand is now the 9th most reliable out of 26, which is its highest ever rating on Consumer Reports' charts. According to Consumer Reports, the Cybertruck takes a reliability rating hit for several reasons. The multiple recalls are a concern, with minor build quality problems like uneven panel gaps, door issues, and other cosmetic inconsistencies. But it also notes that many of these problems are early, first-year design complications that will likely be fixed in future iterations. Other issues pertain to new technology overall, such as the software OTA updates, proprietary large single-wiper design, steer-by-wire, and 48-volt architecture. The Cybertruck's problems, along with public perception, are tied to why the value of used Tesla Cybertrucks is plummeting.
What do Cybertruck owners think about it, though?
While Consumer Reports utilizes and aggregates large sets of data along with in-house testing, the data may not always tell the whole story. What do Tesla Cybertruck owners who are actually driving the vehicle think? One resourceful owner shares his experience on the Cybertruck Owners Club, a community forum. He explains that because his truck surpassed 50,000 miles on the odometer, and the warranty is now expired, he feels like he's "in a starship heading to Mars, alone and unsure of when something might fail." However, he also notes that "it's okay" since the truck has been more reliable than any other he's owned, including Ford, Chevy, and GMC models. His experience seems to have put the Cybertruck through the wringer. He drives 100 miles a day for work and carries up to 1,000 pounds of equipment daily for environmental compliance testing, construction, towing, camping, and off-road adventures.
His Cybertruck is still going strong. In fact, the only negative he recollects is the public perception of the vehicle, resulting in a "politically charged adventure." It is only one forum, and a small piece of the pie, but browsing through other threads, there are a lot of Cybertruck owners happy with their experience and the vehicle's reliability. Reviews from users on Edmunds place the Cybertruck at a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with reviewers noting they're "happy," the truck "excels at nearly everything," and that it's the "best all-around vehicle." Alternatively, some negative reviews point out the Cybertruck isn't ready for primetime, which, given the Consumer Reports reliability rating — and the growing pains — indeed makes sense. All that said, it's worth noting that Tesla Cybertruck maintenance costs are fairly low in the first years of ownership.