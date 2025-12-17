Is The Tesla Cybertruck Actually Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck's design and aesthetics, but a unique outward appearance doesn't equate to performance — especially when referring to vehicles. Given that the all-electric truck has had a few recalls — the latest due to steel panels falling off – it makes one wonder how reliable the cyberpunk-ish vehicle really is. Consumer Reports has finished its testing, with updated scores on the Cybertruck, giving everyone a better idea of its reliability — and, well, it's not great. The score is fairly low. Below average, actually, and it's one of the lowest reliability scores for the brand altogether. Here's the thing, though. The Cybertruck is likely unreliable to date because it's new and the technology inside is new, rather than just being poorly built. Tesla's other vehicles have been through growing pains in the past, and as a result, reliability ratings have improved as the technology has improved.

Overall, the Tesla brand is now the 9th most reliable out of 26, which is its highest ever rating on Consumer Reports' charts. According to Consumer Reports, the Cybertruck takes a reliability rating hit for several reasons. The multiple recalls are a concern, with minor build quality problems like uneven panel gaps, door issues, and other cosmetic inconsistencies. But it also notes that many of these problems are early, first-year design complications that will likely be fixed in future iterations. Other issues pertain to new technology overall, such as the software OTA updates, proprietary large single-wiper design, steer-by-wire, and 48-volt architecture. The Cybertruck's problems, along with public perception, are tied to why the value of used Tesla Cybertrucks is plummeting.