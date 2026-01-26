4 Dash Cams Actually Worth Your Money, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dash cams have increasingly become a must-have tech accessory for your car. Whether you want bulletproof evidence for accidents or attempted scams, the video recording captured by a dash cam can be helpful in not only keeping fraudsters at bay but also aiding with insurance disputes. Many dash cams also have a built-in parking mode to watch out for theft attempts, impact by other vehicles, or keying by mischievous strangers. Beyond all the legal and utilitarian stuff, a dash cam can also be an excellent car gadget for road trips, especially if you wish to capture interesting and wild moments on the road, helping you avoid fumbling with your phone.

While you can use your old iPhone as a dash cam, we recommend getting a dedicated dash cam since there are tons of them on the market at good prices. Notably, most dash cams are made by brands that a first-time buyer may not have heard of. Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR), a trusted and unbiased source for reviews of products and services, tests, and rates dash cams. CR's feedback can be an excellent starting point in your dash cam shopping journey. So, here are four dash cams that have gotten positive feedback from not only CR but also Amazon shoppers, making them worth your money.