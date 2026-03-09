Not South Korea, Not The US: This Is The Country That Produces The Most Computer Chips

South Korea is home to global tech juggernauts like Samsung and LG, while the U.S. houses NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD, all brands that are practically synonymous with the semiconductor industry. However, neither country holds the honor of being the world's top producer of computer chips. That distinction goes to Taiwan.

Taiwan is responsible for over 60% of all global semiconductor revenue and more than 90% of the world's high-end chip manufacturing. This dominance is largely due to the influence of a single company. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) single-handedly serves 534 enterprise-grade customers around the world with more than 12,000 products, most notably the logic wafers used as the foundational component of computer chips. TSMC only continues to grow at a breakneck pace; TSMC's January 2026 revenue report showed an impressive 36.8% year-over-year increase in revenue.

TSMC operates 11 fabrication plants, or "fabs," in Taiwan. Geopolitical circumstances have given TSMC cause to consider manufacturing opportunities abroad, leading to the establishment of fabs in Arizona, USA, and Nanjing, China. The latter is especially notable considering recent Chinese breakthroughs in microprocessors. As it stands, though, Taiwan remains the center of semiconductor manufacturing. Production is focused primarily in and around the city of Hsinchu, where TSMC is headquartered.