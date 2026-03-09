5 Devices You Should Never Use With Smart Plugs

Smart plugs can handle a small degree of heat from certain appliances like coffee makers, but generally speaking, it's not a great idea to plug any kind of heat-generating device or appliance into a smart plug if you can help it. This can include space heaters, electric kettles, and clothes irons. Even if you have a smart plug that claims coffee makers are fine, these too can be a potential hazard.

The precise power needs of a heat-generating device can fluctuate wildly. This isn't a problem when it's plugged right into your home power grid and can get all the power it needs, but when there's a smart plug serving as an intermediary, all of that power needs to flow through it as well. Smart plugs use electricity even when they're turned off, but they're only rated for so much energy delivery at once — and if a device tries to suck in more energy than the plug can handle, it could overload and fail, or even begin sparking and potentially cause a fire.

If you want a heated device with smart functions, it would be better for those functions to be on the device itself rather than trying to get them through a smart plug. Sure, some specialized smart plugs are rated for higher resistive loads, but unless you're absolutely certain yours can handle the device's maximum amperage and wattage for sustained periods, you should avoid using it with heat-generating appliances. And many times, even something as simple as a coffee maker with a built-in timer would be a safer option with essentially the same function.