5 Cool New Ways You Can Use Smart Plugs In Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as smart and connected devices go, smart plugs are relatively simple. At their most basic, you can turn them on or off remotely, usually from a mobile app, or schedule times for that to happen. The idea is to take any standard outlet, into which you'd plug lights, appliances, and other electronics, and make it just a little bit smarter. Depending on the brand and model of your smart plug, you may also open up access to virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Home Assistant. They're also one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home without installing expensive tech.

We'd forgive you for thinking that because smart plugs are so simple, there aren't many creative ways to use them, but that's actually far from the truth. In my house, for example, I have Arcade1Up cabinets organized and connected to smart plugs. When I tell Alexa to "turn on the arcade," she automatically turns on all the cabinets (including a "Mortal Kombat" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" cabinet), along with RGB lighting I have set up in my play room. There are a few other cool ways to use smart plugs around your home, so let's explore some of them.