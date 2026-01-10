Do Unused USB Chargers Really Waste Electricity?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rather than spending time chasing adapters around your home and seeking open outlets to plug into before charging your gadgets, it's much more convenient to leave the adapters themselves plugged in, even when you're not using them. The question, of course, is whether or not they waste electricity in standby, and if so, how much? While a single adapter may not require a ton of electricity, approximately 0.1 to 0.5 watts per day for your average charger, it creates a problem when you have many adapters plugged in.

Yes, they do use electricity, even when nothing else is charging, and that consumed energy has a specific name: phantom power. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 5 to 10 percent of residential energy use comes from phantom power and may cost the average homeowner as much as $100 per year. One or two USB chargers plugged in may not seem like they're using much, but collectively, in a household, the consumption may be higher. If you have kids, imagine their chargers or devices plugged in all the time, as well as your partners', yours, or anyone else visiting.

But it's also not just USB chargers that consume power. Many devices in standby use small amounts of electricity, including cable boxes, streaming players, game consoles, smart TVs, microwaves, appliances, sound systems, and much more. Now, imagine all of those devices plugged in, all the time, all day, every day. That's a lot of power potentially going to waste. You can mitigate this by swapping to newer, more energy-efficient options. In fact, a little-known fact about smart home devices is that they help conserve energy by cutting back on the constant power draw or by using what's available more efficiently.