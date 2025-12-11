5 Little Known Facts About Your Smart Home

The smart home is becoming ubiquitous nowadays, as most families have at least one or two smart devices in the household. Commonly, this might include a smart speaker, smart TV, and maybe a smart video doorbell. But the smart home can do and be so much more. As homeowners gather more devices, they are beginning to realize how seamless and easy it is to link them all together such that you can control multiple actions with a single button push or even voice command.

Set a "Good Morning" scene, for example, that turns on the lights, queues up your favorite morning news station on a smart speaker, adjusts the thermostat since no one will be home, and auto-locks the front door at 9 a.m. after you've left for work in case you forget to manually do it. Maybe you have motion sensors that detect when you're in a room to turn lights on and off or let you know when intruders or pesky pets are where they shouldn't be. The possibilities are endless, and no matter how much you think you know about a smart home, there's still so much more to learn.