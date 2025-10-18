Are Old Google Home Speakers Still Supported? Here's What You Need To Know
In early October 2025, Google confirmed that the Gemini AI assistant would officially be replacing Google Assistant in its smart home products. This has already been happening with Pixel phones like the new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watches, but it's the first time Google is bringing Gemini into the smart home in such a big way. With it comes tons of new capabilities, more natural conversations, and AI processing power for inquiries and actions.
Alongside the announcement comes new hardware, including a refreshed Google Home Speaker that is designed to handle the more natural conversational style of Gemini Live and the on-device processing required for advanced AI features. You'll get faster and more fluid actions with this speaker, along with other audible upgrades. But it isn't a necessity to upgrade just yet. If you have an old favorite Google speaker, you can still use it. That's because Gemini will be accessible on all Google and Nest products introduced over the last decade. While you won't get as seamless of an experience as with the new model, including fast and fluid interactions, you can still use these speakers for the foreseeable future.
Which Google speakers are still supported?
Google is extending Gemini support to its Google Home and Nest products that were introduced since 2015, so you can continue to use them as you have with the latest access to Gemini. With respect to smart speakers specifically, this includes the Google Home (2016), Google Home Mini (2016), Google Home Max (2017), Nest Mini (2019), and Nest Audio (2020). With smart displays, which add a screen to the experience, you can use the Nest Hub (2018), Nest Hub Max (2019), and Nest Hub 2nd-gen (2021). Additionally, support extends to security cameras and video doorbells you may also have within the ecosystem.
Gemini Live requires a subscription, but you'll still get a more natural experience versus the standard, robotic commands and answers to which you have become accustomed with Google Assistant. Most importantly, the speakers will understand context. You could ask Gemini to add ingredients for Spaghetti Bolognese to your grocery list and it will know which items to add and might even ask how many people you're serving to adjust quantities as necessary. Say you're starting your workday and ask it to turn on the lights — Gemini will know you mean in the home office.
Some features are behind a paywall
Keep in mind that while your ancient Google Home smart speaker will convert to Gemini, in order to use advanced functions like a back and forth Gemini Live conversation, you need a Google Home Premium subscription, which starts at $10 per month. With the subscription, you can Ask Gemini and start chatting without needing a hotword like "Hey Google." Nonetheless, even if you don't sign up, you can still enjoy basic Gemini functions.
The features are slowly being rolled out, so you might have to wait until the end of October 2025 to gain access. If you're especially eager, open the Google Home app and select your Profile icon in the upper-right corner. Choose Home Settings > Early access, then wait for a notification once it's ready. The app itself, it should be noted, is also being completely redesigned. You'll get upgrades like a consolidated view of all your connected devices, new gestures, an Activity Tab, Automation Tab, and more. While using your existing smart speaker is a great way to test the waters with gear you already have, you'll get an even better experience with the newest model, so consider an eventual hardware upgrade.