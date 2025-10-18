Are Old Google Home Speakers Still Supported? Here's What You Need To Know

In early October 2025, Google confirmed that the Gemini AI assistant would officially be replacing Google Assistant in its smart home products. This has already been happening with Pixel phones like the new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watches, but it's the first time Google is bringing Gemini into the smart home in such a big way. With it comes tons of new capabilities, more natural conversations, and AI processing power for inquiries and actions.

Alongside the announcement comes new hardware, including a refreshed Google Home Speaker that is designed to handle the more natural conversational style of Gemini Live and the on-device processing required for advanced AI features. You'll get faster and more fluid actions with this speaker, along with other audible upgrades. But it isn't a necessity to upgrade just yet. If you have an old favorite Google speaker, you can still use it. That's because Gemini will be accessible on all Google and Nest products introduced over the last decade. While you won't get as seamless of an experience as with the new model, including fast and fluid interactions, you can still use these speakers for the foreseeable future.